BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham will have to have a special town meeting to approve a permanent switch to Australian balloting to approve the municipal budget and other arising issues.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said Tuesday night it was clear Australian balloting was the direction the vast majority of Rockingham voters wanted the town to go in, based on what turned out to be an advisory vote March 1.
Voters were in favor of Australian balloting at a vote two weeks ago, as they were in 2021. Those votes were done by Australian ballot.
Golec said it turns out that permanent approval of the switch must be made during a floor meeting and not in the ballot box, thus requiring the special town meeting. He said he had received an email from the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office confirming the method of approval.
Golec said it was a case of either having “50 people deciding for 5,000” by continuing floor meeting decisions, or letting hundreds of voters approve the town budget and other spending articles.
The Rockingham School District and Bellows Falls Union High Schools have had their budgets voted by Australian ballot for several years.
Select Board member Rick Cowan said before COVID-19, it was closer to 100 people turning out for the Monday night Town Meeting, where the town budget and other financial issues were decided.
He said that more people do vote, but that the town loses citizen participation.
But the result, Golec said was “50 people make a decision for 5,000.”
The key, Golec said, was to get enough people out to the special town meeting who are in favor of Australian balloting to out-vote those that support the traditional route of deciding budgets.
The Rockingham Select Board will decide the timing of the special town meeting at its first meeting in April, he said.
Golec also said it’s possible that Bellows Falls Village Trustees faces the same dilemma — that voters approved the switch to Australian balloting by Australian balloting two years ago — and would have to have a special village meeting if it wants to continue to vote the village budget by secret all-day voting.
Village President Deborah Wright said Wednesday that village voters in 2020 agreed to vote the budget in the future by Australian ballot. But, she noted, the decision was done using the Australian ballot.
Wright said she would seek clarification from the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office on the route to take.
Bellows Falls village traditionally holds its annual meeting in May, although in 2020 because of COVID-19, it was pushed back to June.
Golec said the Select Board had to decide how much of the town’s business should be decided by Australian ballot, not just the town budget. The trustees of the Rockingham Free Public Library have asked that its budget request from taxpayers be approved by Australian balloting, which was also approved two weeks ago.
Golec said he was in favor of having everything decided by Australian balloting, including funding for the many social service agencies. Voters so far have only approved voting the town budget and the library budget by Australian balloting.
The key, he said, is to have an informational meeting about the budget far enough in advance of the actual voting.
But Select Board member Susan Hammond said people could get involved in the budget process by attending the Select Board budget sessions. They might not have a vote, but they could participate, she said.
With the relaxation of state mandated COVID-19 protocols, Golec said the special floor meeting could be held in the Bellows Falls Opera House, instead of the much smaller Lower Theater.
“We can have it upstairs, and people can spread out,” he said.
The 2022 Town Meeting was held in the downstairs theater because of technology challenges, not space.