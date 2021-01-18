BELLOWS FALLS — The elected trustees of the Rockingham Free Public Library have submitted petitions that would increase the board’s independence from decisions by the Select Board.
The library board has gathered enough signatures on two petitions which request that any future library budget votes be held via Australian ballot and that the budget, as formulated by the library trustees, be presented to the voters without any changes by the Select Board.
The two petitions were turned in late last week, meeting the deadline for petitioned articles to be included on the town warning, according to Library Director Celina Houlne.
The library trustees voted in November to collect signatures on petitions on the two issues, according to the minutes of the library board, and trustees and other supporters of the library have been collecting signatures ever since.
Houlne said the petitions came about because the Rockingham Select Board unilaterally cut the library’s proposed budget in 2020, without telling the library board.
While the cut was relatively modest, either $11,000 or $12,000, Houlne recalled, no one on the Select Board or town administration told the library board of trustees. “We weren’t expecting it,” she said, and it lead to some cutbacks at the library.
The Select Board did have the power to cut the requested appropriation, she said, but the trustees didn’t want that to happen again, hence the petition drive.
“We want to make sure the budget is voted as presented,” she said. In the past, she said, the board would inform the independently elected library trustees of any changes. “It’s not kosher,” she said, not to inform the library board of any changes. “It put us in a tough position,” she added.
The Rockingham Free Public Library is supported by town taxes but it is not a department overseen by the town. The library is run by the board of trustees and Houlne, who is hired by the board.
“We learned our lesson,” Houlne said.
She said the proposed budget of $428,286 was level funded from the 2020-21 budget. Of the requested budget, $379,250 would have to be raised by taxes.
Library Trustee Chairman John Bohannon of Saxtons River referred all comment to Houlne.
The Rockingham Select Board is slated to meet Tuesday and finalize the town budget, as well as the Town Meeting warning, which should include the two petitioned articles about the library.
Houlne said she and the library board are in favor of having the library budget voted by Australian ballot, which she said is “more democratic.”
While there’s always the danger that people would just vote against the budget, Houlne said more people voted during Australian balloting in Rockingham than came out for the floor meeting, and in the past, the library budget was voted by those attending the meeting.
“To me, it’s more democratic,” she said. Many people don’t like to go out at night, and in early March bad weather is a possibility.
“It feels more inclusive,” she said, and voters can also request an absentee ballot.
Houlne said the library budget has been level funded three years in a row, and she had to make some cuts in the proposed budget. One part-time position has been left vacant, after that person left the library, she said.
Cuts have also been made in materials and technology. Currently, the library is closed to the public because of the pandemic, although people may request books and materials by telephone.
Town Meeting is expected to be held either remotely or via Australian balloting because of the coronavirus pandemic.