BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board lent its voice of support to a proposed solar project on a section of a Saxtons River cornfield owned by the Stickney family.
The board Tuesday night directed Town Manager Scott Pickup to send a letter of support for the 500-kilowatt project, which is proposed to be built by Green Lantern Solar on land off Corey Hill Road.
The Rockingham Planning Commission had earlier given its approval to the project in March and granted it "preferred" status before the Vermont Public Utility Commission, which will be asked to grant it a Section 248 permit later this year.
Such "preferred" status is a financial plus for any solar project; the one being built off Route 103 in Bartonsville on the town's closed gravel pit also has such status.
Sam Carlson of Green Lantern Solar said the Stickney family, longtime multigeneration farmers in Rockingham, wanted to use a 3-acre, nonproductive corner of an existing cornfield to generate electricity. The remainder of the field would remain in use for growing corn, he said. Members of the Stickney family attended the meeting.
Carlson said the family is taking several steps to mitigate the aesthetic impact of the solar project, including burying power lines serving the project, as well as planting appropriate shrubs and trees to screen the solar panels.
He also said that about 25 trees, about 40 feet tall and southeast of the array, would have to be cut since they shade the site in the morning.
Carlson estimated that the project would generate about $1,000 a year in tax revenue to the town, both from taking the land out of current use and the solar facility itself.
While the board endorsed the "preferred" status at Carlson's request, the project now will seek support from the Windham Regional Commission. Select Board member Bonnie North, who said she had previously served on the commission's project review board, questioned whether the board would go along with the "preferred" designation.
Pickup said after the meeting that, while he was drafting a letter of support of the project, it was up to the Planning Commission to grant the "preferred" designation, which it had done. The project also has been endorsed by the Saxtons River Village Trustees.
He said solar projects typically don't generate much local tax revenue. "There's not a huge tax benefit," he said, noting that the benefit is in generating alternative energy.
Select Board member Richard Cowan asked Carlson if he had lined up contracts for the solar-generated power yet, noting the difficulty Novus Energy Development was having selling all of its power at the Bartonsville gravel pit site.
Carlson said he can't start lining up contracts until he has all his permits. He estimated he would get his last permit from the state in January 2024, allowing construction to begin in April or May.