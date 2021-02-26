BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham voters have plenty of choice in electing three members of the Rockingham Select Board this coming Tuesday.
One, three-year seat and two, one-year seats are up for grabs, and only one incumbent, Stefan Golec, is seeking another term.
Four of the seven candidates are running for more than one seat since there is a three-year and two one-year seats available, trying to improve their odds of landing any seat on the board.
Running for the three-year seat are Golec, 53, Bonnie North, 73, Cass Wright, 66, Deb Wright, 63, and Jonathan Wright, 45, all of Bellows Falls.
Those running for a one-year seat include Rick Cowan, 70, of Cambridgeport, Elijah Zimmer, 28, of Bellows Falls, as well as Golec and the three Wrights. Cass and Deb Wright are husband and wife, while Jonathan Wright is not related to them.
At a candidates’ forum Thursday night sponsored by Falls Area Community TV (FACTV), all the candidates with the exception of Deborah Wright attended. Wright was elsewhere in the Town Hall, chairing a meeting of the Rockingham Planning Commission.
The forum was short on confrontation or disagreement, and the candidates agreed that the town needs to position itself to take advantage of various government programs they expected would be coming to help Vermont towns recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic.
There was strong support of the efforts of Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, whose position will be expanded to fulltime if the proposed town budget is approved by voters on Tuesday.
And all seven candidates had nothing but praise for the new town manager, Scott Pickup, who started work in October after a career in metropolitan New York.
In individual questions with The Reformer before the forum, the candidates were unanimous in their devotion to Rockingham and its villages, although there were differences on how best to accomplish that.
Cowan, who has lived in Rockingham since moving from Westminster 14 years ago, called Rockingham a “remarkable town.”
“Rockingham is beginning to realize its tremendous potential and playing a role in that process would be satisfying,” said Cowan, a retired school administrator whose last job was at The Compass School, but has been very involved with various groups in the area.
“When serving on the Westminster Select Board and on that town’s Design Review Board, I worked hard to build consensus on difficult issues. Given the divisiveness and incivility that now characterize so much of our political life, being a respectful listener and a creative problem solver are important qualifications,” said Cowan, whose campaign signs sport a large Holstein cow.
“I’m hoping Rockingham’s voters will value my years of experience serving on the boards of various schools and organizations — Compass School, The Nature Museum, the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association and The Grammar School in Putney. I’m also in my second term as a Rockingham Justice of the Peace, a volunteer position that has allowed me to get to know many of the folks who make local government work,” he said.
“I’m impressed by Scott Pickup’s energy, experience and responsiveness. I’m eager to help our new town manager succeed should I be elected,” he said.
“The current board deserves kudos for their success in restraining spending and thus keeping our town affordable for young families, retired folks and others on fixed incomes,” he said.
{div}North, a working silversmith and a semi-retired publisher, editor and web designer, said she purchased her home in Bellows Falls in 2010. “(I) found the community so welcoming, vital and interesting that I quickly became engaged in local affairs,” serving as chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission, treasurer of the Bellows Falls Historical Society, president of the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project, president of Rockingham for Progress, and treasurer of the River Artisans Cooperative
She is also one of the town’s representatives to the Windham Regional Commission, which she said had been a eye-opening experience.
“Obviously, finances are one of the most pressing issues facing our town and most small towns during this global economic downturn. Our local businesses are in great need of tangible support,” she said.
North redesigned the Rockingham/Bellows Falls website last year, and she said she would volunteer to create a marketing site to promote Rockingham and its villages “as the exciting day-trip tourist destinations they could be.”
It’s imperative that we restore civility, mutual respect, and cooperation between all elected officials and, most importantly, with town staff. The past year has been fraught with serious challenges for Rockingham. First we lost a popular town manager in the midst of the pandemic shut down. Then the dust-up over removing the stage set for Main Street Art’s planned performance of Cabaret deeply wounded many once friendly relationships,” she said.
“My disappointment with the way both conflicts were approached and carried out was one decisive factor in my decision to run for the 3-year position in this year’s election,” North said.
Deborah Wright has been very active in her adopted hometown, and is currently Bellows Falls village president, a Bellows Falls Union High School director, chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission, and a justice of the peace.
She said she wants to share her expertise with the select board.
She said she wants the town to encourage development through private investment, not public tax dollars.
The town needs to take that direction, she said, “to renovate properties and build our future. Taxing our citizens out of their homes will not happen under my watch. For the last six years I, along with my fellow trustees, have monitored and shaped the budget that keeps our taxes low.”
She said the biggest challenge facing the town is its infrastructure. “State and federal dollars are only available to communities every few years. Our highway department, however, does a great job keeping us moving when repairs are needed in between funded years,” she said.
“I would hope to say 2020 was a one off, but who knows for sure? With the uncertainty of the pandemic, our interim manager was looking for efficiencies. Cuts never make everyone happy,” she said, referring to the job cuts at the Town Hall. “Moving forward, I believe we will reap the benefits of the choice of our new municipal manager,” she said, referring to Pickup.
“We cannot separate the Opera House from the rest of the building. Therefore, the move to create a separate entity to operate it must prove a net neutral or better,” she said, referring to a proposal to have the Opera House run by a new, non-profit organization.
“I love this community and all of its people. I cherish the hardworking culture of its ancestors, who continue to remind us through our historic architecture what this place, by the banks of the massive and powerful Connecticut River, meant to them,” she said.
“This community must be attractive, affordable and sustainable for the future of my grandchildren, as well as yours. I will advocate passionately for this town in the same exact manner I currently do for this village,” she said.
Jonathan Wright is a former Bellows Falls village trustee, but lost reelection last June.
“I think the biggest issue facing any town in the state of Vermont is as always revenue. We are captive to our state’s property tax funding of our schools and that increases the burden on towns in funding the rest of the necessary infrastructure to stay running,” said Wright, who is a project manager for Bensonwood Homes in Walpole, N.H.
“The unique issues I see facing Rockingham in the next few years is funding the needed repairs to our facilities, most importantly the Opera House roof and the Waypoint Center’s mechanical maintenance,” he said.
“As to Main Street Arts, I find the situation they were unfortunately put in due to COVID to be heartbreaking but not a controversy. This is where we need to remember that personal feelings should not interfere with the duty of the select board to protect the interest of the town. I was excited to see Cabaret and was very disappointed that the pandemic stole that from us this year, yet another of the many disappointments we all lived through in 2020,” he said.
“I think the transition with town managers, and interterm manager went as well as can be expected and I am excited to see the changes the new town manager will make. I think the cuts in town government made in the last year have been uncomfortable but ultimately necessary for the town to control the financial position during and post COVID,” he said.
Cass Wright was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Select Board a few years ago. He and his wife Deborah, who is also a candidate, founded Green Mountain Traffic Control, a business they run in the village.
“Most of my neighbors know me well, as a protector of their trees, dogs, livestock, and children, and now I am asking them to trust me further, with their votes,” he said, referring to the fact that he is the town tree warden, animal control officer and crossing guard near Central Elementary in Bellows Falls.
He said he wants to be on the board “so that I may help protect our town from the looming potential of higher taxes, due to misguided development, disregard of bad municipal bookkeeping, and spendthrift boondoggling in general.”
“We should be spending now only to improve our infrastructure — roads, bridges, public maintenance. Everything else is running on an even keel, currently, and requires only that we hold the line, level-fund all salaries and budgets, and go on trimming the waste in all our departments,” he said.
“The biggest issue facing the citizens of my town is the lack of support for our current merchants and businesses in Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, and throughout Rockingham. Too much time, attention, and funds are expended on exploring new methods to lure new businesses here,” he said.
“ I have to say, that prior to the interim helmsmanship of Chuck Wise, I was aghast, as a citizen, at the short-sighted and chronically apathetic ‘leadership’ of our past three municipal managers,” praising “the dedication and skill-set we see in Scott Pickup.”
Golec is a longtime member of the Bellows Falls village trustees, and in recent years has also been a Select Board member.
“I do my best to listen to all sides before making a decision that affects all and I am a lifelong resident of Rockingham and am running again for reelection to the town board as I believe in giving back to the community,” said Golec, who works at Whelen Engineering in Charlestown, N.H.
“I sincerely care about our town and do my best to provide a budget and services that our residents can afford and want,” he said.
“I will continue to do my part with the rest of the Select Board to keep Rockingham an affordable and safe place to live for individuals, families and our senior citizens alike,” he said.
Golec said the biggest issue the past year had been the pandemic. “I must say we as the Rockingham Select Board, along with management staff and employees, have weathered it well,” he said.
Zimmer, 28, said he had grown up in the town of Cavendish “on a dirt road with parents who were back to land people.”
He said he had lived in the Bellows Falls area for about 10 years. He currently works at Windham Antique Center and is involved with the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance.
Zimmer was credited with being a driving force toward the new decorative holiday lights in downtown Bellows Falls, which will last beyond the holiday season. The town applied for a state COVID grant to help attract business to the downtown, funding what had long been a stalled project.
Zimmer said the biggest issue he saw facing the town was getting people working together.
“There’s a lot of different fingers and one hand,” he said during the forum.
He said stimulating the local economy and helping small business recover from the pandemic are his priorities in the coming year.
He said he was unique as a young person among the seven candidates, and he said he has worked with a lot of nonprofits and volunteered in his career, including BFDDA.
“I’m a good listener,” he said.{/div}