BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire a New Hampshire welding firm to reinforce the roof trusses in the 100-year-old town hall.
The $49,400 contract is necessary so that the roof can support the additional lighting needed for theatrical productions at the Bellows Falls Opera House, and to strength the roof for a future roof project, according to Town Manager Scott Pickup. The contract went to Parker Group of Claremont, N.H.
Work on reinforcing the beams will take place in February, he said, so that the additional theatrical lights can be installed in time for a production later this winter, Pickup said. In the past, theater groups have had to build their own infrastructure to support a lighting system.
He said that the Parker bid was not the cheapest, but it was the one with the “highest compliance” with safety requirements.
Funding for the project is coming indirectly from the town’s “shuttered venue” grant in acknowledgment of the financial constraints put on the town-owned Opera House because of the pandemic closures.
Pickup said the town’s engineers are still designing a new roof drainage system that will be installed in the future, in addition to a new membrane on the roof.
The strengthening of the roof trusses, which Pickup said were likely 100 years old (the age of the town hall), will allow it to accommodate solar panels, if the town decides to tackle that project.
Pickup said in a follow-up interview that drainage from the mostly-flat roof has caused problems in the town hall, and the Opera House itself.
When Select Board Chairman Peter Golec said that a former select board member had contacted him and questioned the need for work on the roof, Pickup said that any study he has seen about the roof talks about replacing the membrane and drainage issues.
He said that four roof trusses would be reinforced by Parker Group. He said the project was “very difficult” with a lot of safety concerns, with welding in a 100-year-old roof “a scary proposition.”
“They’re old, they’re in good shape, but with reinforcement, they will last another 100 years,” he said.