BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham will be sending a bill to a negligent homeowner for at least $20,000 — and maybe higher — for the manpower and equipment needed to fight a large brush fire at his Randall Hill Road home last month.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said the homeowner had violated the terms of his burn permit and thus was on the hook for the costs of the firefighting effort, which stretched over two days. He said the case at the time of the fire had been referred to the state for investigation, which determined the landowner was negligent.
Pickup said the town of Rockingham has an ordinance that allows it to bill negligent homeowners, or drivers, to recoup the costs of equipment and manpower. In the brush fire case, the money would be distributed to the fire departments involved.
In the Nov. 7 fire, dozens of firefighters from all over the region were needed to fight the blaze, which had escaped during windy conditions and spread to the adjoining woods.
Pickup said the Rockingham fire fee ordinance was lacking some enforcement provisions, and he would be returning to the Select Board to add those conditions, following what’s allowed under state statute.
Pickup said the reimbursement ordinance was not used in the case of normal mutual aid fires, but is only triggered under certain circumstances, such as negligence. He said the Rockingham ordinance was virtually lifted from a similar ordinance by the town of Springfield.
And Bellows Falls Village Trustees are getting ready to adopt a similar ordinance as the one adopted by Rockingham back in 2019.
The matter was discussed earlier this week during a joint meeting of the Rockingham Select Board, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees and the Saxtons River Village Trustees.
For the Rockingham ordinance, according to Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec, the board made specific allowances back in 2019 that any bill sent would be divided between labor and equipment usage, with the labor going back to the fire department providing the coverage.
Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department, which exists on an annual appropriation of about $35,000, is the main department that responds to emergencies on Interstate 91, and generates some cash in the process.
Bellows Falls is funded by taxpayers, and Saxtons River is funded through its village, along with a subsidy from the town of Athens.
Pickup said that not all bills that were being sent out to the landowner were being paid, and he said it was generating “frustration” among the finance staff that their bills were being ignored.
Rockingham Select Board member Susan Hammond said in one case she knew of in the Bartonsville area, the landowner was refusing to pay the bill because the problem was caused by a tenant.
But Bellows Falls Village Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe said that legally, the responsibility rested with the landowner, not the tenant.
“It’s a good excuse,” he said, “but not a legal excuse.”
Golec said the schedule of fees should be included as an appendix to the ordinance, “so that everybody would know.”