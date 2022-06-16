BELLOWS FALLS — Up on the top of Griswold Drive, you’d think it was early April, not the middle of June.
You can blame the spongy moth caterpillar for stripping the leaves off the area’s oak trees. The caterpillar also likes other hardwood trees, such as sugar maple. The pest was formerly known as the gypsy moth caterpillar.
Windham County Forester Sam Schneski said Wednesday that Rockingham is definitely the hardest hit town in the county for the caterpillar, which according to state information, is in the second year of an anticipated three to five year outbreak.
“The bad spot in Windham County is indeed in Rockingham. Unfortunately, it’s going to look worse before it gets better,” the county forester said in an email.
“Spongy moth initially attacks oaks but quickly move to other species, including maple, when the oak leaf mass is consumed in an area,” he said.
On Wednesday, in almost bare woods off Griswold Drive, the road was littered with crawling caterpillars or their smushed bodies, and you could hear the sound of the thousands of insects devouring the remaining leaves in a section of woods that looked like April. Other areas of town have also been hit.
“The feeding will be complete in July, giving trees enough time to potentially re-foliate this summer. We really need a good stretch of rainy weather to help knock the population back. There is a fungus associated with moist conditions that kills the caterpillars.”
The Bellows Falls Village Trustees heard an update Tuesday night about the caterpillar’s destructive ways from Municipal Manager Scott Pickup, who said he had been telling village residents that no pesticide spraying from either the state or the town was anticipated. Pickup said he was sharing what information he had from the state with residents.
The best thing to do, according to Rockingham Tree Warden Cass Wright, is to add a physical barrier such as duct tape or burlap around the base of the tree.
The caterpillars use the burlap to lay their eggs, and the caterpillars get stuck on the duct tape.
For the most recent information from the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation: https://fpr.vermont.gov/sites/fpr/files/doc_library/VT%20FPR_LDD%20Leaflet_Dec%202021_final.pdf.
Here is information on general forest health in Vermont: https://fpr.vermont.gov/sites/fpr/files/doc_library/2022%20Forest%20Health%20May%20Observations.pdf.