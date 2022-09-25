BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham School Director Megan Applegate has resigned from the board, and the board is seeking someone to replace her.
Applegate, the director of Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls, has served on the board for about two years. Her two-year term expires in March 2023.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said Friday that the board is seeking individuals who care about Rockingham schools and its students.
She said that Applegate, who couldn’t be reached for comment, first sent in her letter of resignation in August, citing personal reasons.
She said the board asked her to take some time off from board meetings and reconsider, but Lambert said she didn’t change her mind and the board is going forward to replace her.
She said it would be important to have a full five-member board working together on the upcoming budget, which will start in October and likely get into full activity in November.
“We want to create a really responsible budget,” said Lambert, who also serves on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board.
Other members of the Rockingham School Board are Christopher Kibbe, James McAuliffe and William Morse. Kibbe is the retired superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, and he and Morse are in their first year on the board. McAuliffe has several years of experience on school boards.
“We need to move ahead,” said Lambert.
Andy Haas, superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said people should contact school officials if they are interested in the position.
”We will post on our websites and in school newsletters. Interested parties are to send interests, reasons, and qualifications to the Rockingham Board at our address, 5111 US-5 Westminster Station, VT 05159, attention to superintendent.”