ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man was injured Monday after a shooting on Mandigo Road, according to Vermont State Police.
Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes said police learned about the shooting from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital officials Monday night, where the man had gone for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The man was admitted to the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
A police investigation discovered that Donald W. Willson II accidentally discharged his 9mm caliber pistol while outside his residence.
There were no other individuals at the residence at the time of the shooting. As a result, Mr. Willson sustained non-life threatening injuries to his right thigh and calf. He was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment where he is in stable condition.
Police said it was an isolated case and mental health issues were not involved. Police said there was no threat to the general public.