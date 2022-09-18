BRATTLEBORO — A Rockingham man is looking to get his life back in order after being convicted again of driving under the influence.
David C. Clark, 57, pleaded guilty to a third DUI and driving with a suspended license in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, last week. He will serve 30 days in prison and a three to four year suspended sentence on probation.
His driving license is suspended and he will be responsible for community service. He was convicted of DUIs in 1993 and 2010 then he was arrested again in July for the offense in Rockingham.
Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Pubic Defender’s Office said Clark will enter a 30-day DUI treatment program soon. Clark told the court he has been in contact with his probation officer.
“I’ve asked for some help to get my drinking under control,” he said. “I’ve been going through some depression issues. ... I’m an alcoholic. It’s really messed my life up the past few years and I need to do something different.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said the state is “always encouraged by how quickly the defense moves in response to these offers” for people suffering from substance use issues.
“Really, the best response is to get offenders into this program as quickly and as soon as close to the events that they’re charged with,” Brown told the court, adding that Clark’s previous probation officer had “only good things” to say about Clark’s willingness to work through probation. Clark will be sentenced in Windsor Superior Court soon, Ammons said.
“Mr. Clark is a very hardworking man. He’s a dad,” Ammons said, noting how Clark’s daughter was in court for the change of plea hearing and is supportive of her father. “This was a hard decision for him, 30 days in jail.”
Clark told the court he would “just like to get this behind me.” At the time of the hearing, he was 67 days sober.
“Well, I wish you luck,” Judge Michael Kainen told Clark.