BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Meeting House, a town-owned national landmark, is in need of a new foundation and many costly repairs totaling close to $1.3 million, according to an architectural and historic investigation and evaluation of the 1787 building.
The evaluation group exposed the existing foundation — what there is of it — and took measurements that showed that the building was moving, to the detriment of its historic plaster and woodwork.
Without a new foundation, the building will continue to move and shift, causing more damage, according to Lyssa Papazian of Putney, a historic preservation consultant who worked on the study for the town, with Arnold & Scangas Architects and Engineering Ventures.
The study involved a top to bottom analysis of the building, using both traditional and high-tech methods. Papazian said the building was “exceptional,” and the key was fixing its problems and remaining true to its historic nature.
Papazian and other members of her team made their presentation to the Rockingham Select Board on Dec. 6. The foundation work and other separate repairs to windows, plaster, its famous pig-pen pews and other woodwork, and as well as making the 235-year-old building handicapped accessible and adding life-safety considerations including alarm systems, come close to $1.3 million. A final report will be submitted in the spring.
The report said the relatively new slate roof on the meeting house is in good shape, but needs some minor repairs.
The challenge is to preserve the building without changing it or compromising its historic fabric, she said, which includes the wood and woodwork, the plaster and the overall appearance of the meeting house.
Research last year revealed that the meeting house was originally painted red, but there are no plans to return the building to that historic color.
The group conducted extensive research and field work at the meeting house itself, doing some excavation to reveal the existing foundation. There was some foundation work done many decades ago, since early concrete was found under some of the granite foundation, she said.
The biggest cost would be a new concrete foundation to a frost-free depth of five or six feet, and using the existing granite stones as facing, according to Papazian, at a cost of $516,375.
A less expensive foundation plan would cost about $295,000, she said.
The town has already received notice of a large federal ‘earmark’ from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the building, according to Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator.
The meeting house is eligible for federal funding of up to $1 million, under the Save America’s Treasures Act.
The study, which was funded both by the town and an anonymous donor, was undertaken with the idea of having the evidence to show the building needs immediate attention.
But the federal grant via Sanders, which is about $350,000, requires a local match, he said.
The Rockingham board took no action after Papazian’s hour-long presentation and asked few if any questions.
The meeting house is the oldest surviving public building in the state: in addition to a meeting house, it was the town hall until the mid 1800s, when a town hall was built in Bellows Falls.
Papazian said it was possible that state and federal historic offices would require a limited archaeological dig around the building before major work begins. The meeting house site has an ancient burial ground.