BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Meeting House could use about $720,000 in structural and historic repairs, including a detailed assessment of its foundation, which is moving.
At a “Conservation Conversation” co-sponsored by the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Meeting House Association last week, Walter Wallace, the Rockingham Historic Preservation coordinator, said it was clear that the foundation of the 224-year old meeting house was shifting, particularly in the winter, and that the “significant movement” could create additional, costly problems if not addressed.
The meeting house, which once served as the Rockingham town hall, as well as a church, is a National Historic Landmark, but the national honor doesn’t come with funding.
Wallace and John Leppman, president of the non-profit Rockingham Meeting House Association, said they would look toward grants and private fund raising to address the problems, rather than town funding.
The meeting house is owned by the town, and during the past several years, townspeople have appropriated about $20,000 a year toward repairs or painting.
Wallace said he had measured what he called “significant movement” from frost heaves in the building, which was having effects inside the building, particularly on the mostly original plaster in the building. The movement also affects the windows and the interior woodwork, he said.
Wallace said most of the movement in the foundation was in the east and southeastern corner of the building, that portion of the building closest to the associated hearse house.
Wallace, in a follow-up interview, said that a foundation assessment would be his top priority of all the work that should be done. He said a detailed assessment of the building’s foundation and what exactly is underneath it, would be the very first step.
Most of the plaster is from the 1790s, Wallace said. The town recently spent about $100,000 having a section of the plaster restored after a small piece fell. The work was designed to keep a larger section from collapsing.
The work was done during the summer of 2020, and included $69,000 in plaster restoration, with the balance of the cost in engineering and assessment expenses.
Wallace said because the building is a National Landmark, the town has to follow very specific guidelines for repairs.
“No vinyl siding,” said Wallace. “You can’t even go get clapboards from Home Depot.”
Of the $720,000, more than half of it was designated for plaster restoration. Other big ticket items included $175,00 for exterior woodwork repairs and painting, $50,000 for the foundation, and $90,000 for restoring the large windows. There was also $30,000 recommended for the interior woodwork.
In a follow-up interview, Wallace said he came up with the estimates after discussions with contractors and architects.
Those costs don’t include the historic graveyard, where many stones are tipped over or broken, Wallace said.
Wallace said the town this week learned it had received a $7,500 state historic preservation grant that will be used to set up a conference and training for people interested in the graveyard.
He said without support from the public, restoring the graveyard, which has stones that date back to the late 1700s and include many of Rockingham’s first white settlers, would be an enormous expense in addition to the repairs to the buildings.
Wallace told the gathering that the state historic marker honoring the meeting house, which is currently located along Route 103 in the general vicinity of the meeting house, would be taken down and given to the town.
Wallace said the current plan, and he said he already has volunteers lined up, is to re-erect the historic marker on Meeting House Road, so that people can actually read it.
On Route 103, traffic passes so quickly and the Vermont Agency of Transportation requirements place the marker very high to avoid getting in the way of snow plowing, making it impossible to read about the meeting house.
Bellows Falls resident Robert McBride, said the town should also erect a marker in honor of the original residents of the area — the Abenaki. Wallace said that is also part of the plan.
And Wallace said it’s not just the meeting house, which was built over a 15-year period of 1785-1800, that’s included in the national landmark designation.
The meeting house’s graveyard, its hearse house and its “modern” crypt are also included.
Wallace said that the existing meeting house, which was abandoned for decades in the late 1800s until it was restored around 1903, was the second on the site. The original meeting house was located near the hearse house, he said.
In addition to the repairs detailed by Wallace, several other projects connected to the Meeting House were included in the discussion.
The group agreed to meet again in early May, at the meeting house, to continue discussions.