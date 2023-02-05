BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham has pledged tax forgiveness for the potential new owner of the Chemco building, the industrial white elephant on the banks of the Connecticut River.
The building, which has housed many businesses over the 110-plus years of its life, has been vacant for at least 20 years, after an attempt to rehabilitate it into a high end “green” or “eco-hotel” fell apart.
The most recent plan for the hulking structure, in 2015-16, was by former Windham County Sheriff Keith Clark, who wanted to turn it into a “justice center,” which he called the Liberty Mill Justice Center, taking the name from one of the earlier paper mills that used the building in the early 1900s.
The 57,000-square-foot masonry building, now tagged with extensive graffiti, has been a tannery, a furniture factor, a paper mill, a coffee roasting facility, and most recently, a facility for paper finishing and embossing.
The current owner, Stephen McAllister of Baltimore, who hasn’t paid taxes on the building since 2015, has offered to sell the building for $1 to New Hampshire developer Randall Walter, with the condition the town forgives about $37,000 in delinquent taxes and fines, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox. McAllister, who was brought up in Rockingham, is a former campaign director for Greenpeace.
Walter has formed a limited liability company, Liberty Mill LLC.
The Rockingham Board of Abatement agreed to that request on Tuesday night, but conditioned the tax forgiveness on the property changing hands and the property’s title being changed, according to Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright, a member of the abatement board.
The village has had no luck forcing McAllister to board up the building under the village’s unsafe building ordinance.
Walter, a Westmoreland, N.H., resident and an architect who formerly worked for Bensonwood, a timber frame company in Walpole, N.H., already has purchased and rehabilitated several properties in Bellows Falls, according to Fox.
Those properties include a building next to the Chemco building, the former Vermont Graphics building on Granger Street, as well as the former Gay Fuels office on Westminster Street.
According to Fox, Walter is already talking to potential tenants, including a cement countertop manufacturer currently located in Massachusetts.
Walter’s business plan for the building call for renovations section by section, starting with the north end of the building.
McAllister, who bought the building with a partner in 2007 for $305,000, sunk about $200,000 into it, according to Fox, installing new doors and windows as he worked toward his vision of a high-end “green” hotel. Those new doors and windows were either stolen or vandalized.
In recent years, there was a skateboard or informal bike park inside the building.
Wright said there is a tax sale on the property slated for Feb. 23. She said she had also been approached by a different potential buyer for the building, and she said as a result, she hoped the tax sale would continue to be held. “Someone might buy it,” she said, in which case the town would get its back taxes.
Wright said she was told that Randall is also thinking about “work force housing” for the building.
“There’s nothing in writing,” she said.
Walter, according to Fox, also has purchased and rehabilitated properties in Ludlow, Mass. He didn’t return a message seeking comment.