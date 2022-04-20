BELLOWS FALLS — When it comes to retail cannabis, Rockingham wants some local control.
Rockingham Select Board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint themselves as the local cannabis control board, making the comparison to the role they play in granting local liquor licenses.
Vermont is gearing up statewide for the retail sale of cannabis; the state cannabis control board is not expected to start issuing licenses within those towns that have voted to approve retail sales until September.
Rockingham, along with several other Windham County towns, voted last month at Town Meeting to allow retail sales of cannabis. The vote was strongly in favor of selling legal marijuana.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, in a follow-up interview after Tuesday night's meeting, said that the town definitely wants some control over who gets a license in Rockingham and where any store is located.
Town Manager Scott Pickup had provided the board with information about how the town of Chester was handling the issue of a local cannabis control board. In Chester's case, two members of the select board were being appointed, with members of the general public making up the rest of the board, Golec noted.
That approach was rejected by Rockingham Tuesday night, but Golec said the board could always revisit the makeup of the local cannabis board.
So far, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, two people have expressed interest in getting a retail license in Rockingham. Earlier, the head of the Bellows Falls downtown group said she had also been approached, but that people were interested in locations outside of the downtown area, and more focused on Route 103, which leads to ski areas.
In Chester's case, out-of-state visitors are expected to be the target audience, said Select Board member Susan Hammond, with a location geared toward "where people do their shopping."
Pickup said the state regulations regarding retail sales are "still evolving, month by month." People must apply locally first, and then to the state, he said.
Golec said Rockingham currently has no regulations to formally guide the town, but he said the state board was still formulating its own regulations.
He said one concern was the person's criminal record, and also that the location of the store be far away from the town's various schools.
Golec said the state requires a pre-application, with the fee for even a pre-application set at $500.
State law does not require a local cannabis control board, but allows for it. Golec said some of the questions on the pre-application form seemed excessive, saying the state board wanted "your life history and your life savings."
Once the permit is granted by the state, the cost is $2,500 annually.