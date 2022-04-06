BELLOWS FALLS — The war in Ukraine is having an effect on the roads in Rockingham.
The Rockingham Select Board approved its 2022-23 paving contracts Tuesday night, awarding the asphalt paving contract to Springfield Paving.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said the town received four bids for the annual paving contract, and all were up 20 to 25 percent from last year’s prices. He said he believes the biggest portion of the price increase is due to the big jump in the price of oil since the war in Ukraine broke out at the end of February.
The town paves roads with either asphalt or chip-seal, following a 2017 report on the condition of the town’s various roads, Pickup said.
The contract with Springfield Paving, $594,000, will include the paving of Pleasant Valley Road, among other roads in town. Pickup told the board that the town had received bids that provided “decent competition” for the asphalt paving.
“It’s a little higher, but not catastrophically. It’s a little over budget,” he told the board.
The other contract, for $332,000 to All States Asphalt Inc. of Sunderland, Mass., was the only bid the town received for its chip-seal roads, he said.
The town had budgeted $850,000 toward paving in the 2022-23 budget, but the two approved contracts total $960,000.
Pickup said he earlier included a projected price increase for this year’s contract, but the bids even exceeded that by about $90,000.
But he said the town will be applying for a $200,000 state Vermont Agency of Transportation paving grant for Class 2 roads, specifically the Pleasant Valley Road, which should soften that impact. He said Rockingham is in line to get a Class 2 grant this year.
“It’s our turn in the funding cycle,” he said.
The manager said the town was able to pave more this year since it paid off a highway construction bond for the rebuilding of Brockway Mills Road several years ago.
He said the contract with Springfield Paving calls for the various paving projects to begin in June and complete in mid-July. He said the work would begin before the new fiscal year, but that the town would be billed once the new fiscal year began.
He said he didn’t have a firm schedule yet with All State for the chip-seal treatment.
The Rockingham highway crew has work to do on Pleasant Valley Road, which stretches from the village of Saxtons River to Route 103, before paving can begin, such as improving drainage and installing culverts.
Pickup also told the board that the town had received no bids from landscaping or mowing firms to cut the grass at the town’s various cemeteries. He said that one option was for the town to purchase a large mower and trailer and have the highway department do the work.
He said that trimming the grass around the stones is very labor intensive, and he said the landscaping firms he contacted said they didn’t have the staff to do the work. “It’s a little disconcerting,” he said.
He said last year’s contractor, who had a “contentious history” with the town’s cemetery sexton, was considering submitting a bid and that he would know by the end of the week.
He said buying a large 61-inch mower deck and trailer would cost about $15,000, a purchase that is not budgeted. But even buying a large mower could be problematic, since dealers are not receiving their full inventory of machines.