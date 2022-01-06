BELLOWS FALLS — A proposed $6.35 million budget could raise taxes up to four cents, or about 3 percent.
The Rockingham Select Board held off Wednesday night making any final decisions because the town is still waiting to hear from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a request for reimbursement for emergency repairs done to the town's roads, bridges and culverts after the big rain storm on July 29, 2021.
Board Chairman Peter Golec said the board's overall goal is to keep the current tax rate of $1.08 level, even anticipating voters' approving two money articles, not included in the budget, involving a new dump truck ($150,000) and the town's contribution toward purchasing the Bellows Falls train station ($75,000).
He said Town Manager Scott Pickup is checking with the town's auditors to see how much of the existing fund balances or surpluses can be shifted to reduce future spending and taxes. Pickup said the board has to finalize the budget, as well as the warning, by its next meeting on Jan. 18.
Select Board member Susan Hammond said she is concerned about the town using the highway department's fund balance, and about "another $500,000 event" such as Tropical Storm Irene or the July 29 storm in the future.
Pickup said it typically takes nine months to a year for the federal government to reimburse towns for emergency expenses. In Rockingham's case, much of the money was spent on rebuilding Leach Road, and making repairs to Hyde Hill and Laurel Street in Bellows Falls. The July 29 storm dumped up to 5 inches of rain in the area.
Another big decision the board has to make is how much to spend on paving, Pickup said.
The town manager said he is hoping to budget $887,000 toward paving, a hefty jump over the current paving schedule, to try and solve some longstanding poor road conditions.
Paving makes people — and voters — happy, Pickup noted.
One of the biggest proposed paving projects is Pleasant Valley Road, which stretches for about 5 miles from Saxtons River to Route 103 in Rockingham.
Select Board member Rick Cowan raised questions about the increase in spending at the town's recycling center. Cowan said the new budget includes "a whopping increase" in the center's expenses. Pickup said part of this is due to a new increase in the minimum wage, but he said staffing is necessary to keep the center running smoothly.
People are using the recycling center, Pickup said. "We are getting more and more materials," he said.
Cowan also asked whether the issue of cannabis will be included in the 2022 Town Meeting warning. The draft document Pickup was using did not mention the cannabis issue.
Under Vermont law, communities must "opt in" in order to allow legal, recreational cannabis to be sold within their borders.
Cowan and other board members discussed where to place the cannabis question on the warning. He said there are actually two cannabis issues, one dealing with retail and the other dealing with growers. The board decided Wednesday night to just have the retail cannabis issue on the ballot, since the state hasn't finalized its regulations for growers yet, Cowan said.