BELLOWS FALLS — Faced with continuing state restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rockingham officials are considering pushing Town Meeting back a month or so.
The Vermont Legislature adopted legislation Thursday that would allow towns to make some one-time changes to accommodate their towns during the pandemic.
Gaetano Putignano, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said he isn’t in favor of postponing March Town Meeting, but he said the town has the right to consider it.
A traditional floor meeting, like the one Rockingham holds on Monday night before Tuesday Town Meeting, is out of the question, Putignano said, with other board members agreeing.
Instead, the town would like to make the shift to Australian ballot on all items. Currently, Rockingham residents only vote on school budgets by Australian ballot.
“I’m very much in favor of Australian ballot,” he said. “I’m in favor of the March meeting.”
“Same here,” said Select Board member Susan Hammond. “I don’t think we can ask people to go to a town meeting,” she said. “People won’t show up, even a smaller number of people,” she said.
Select Board member Stefan Golec cautioned that if the town budget is voted down during Australian balloting, the budget would have to come back to the board for revision.
A townwide Zoom meeting would be very difficult run, he said. But the town has already set up a Zoom Town Meeting for March 1, if the board agrees to keep that tradition, Finance Director Shannon Burbela said.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said if the town does choose to go to Australian ballot instead of a floor meeting, the town must hold an informational meeting about the budget and other Town Meeting issues about 10 days in advance of March 2, the day of balloting.
Making budget decisions by Australian ballot, even before the pandemic, has been discussed but never adopted. It takes a townwide vote to adopt that change permanently.
Select Board member Peter Golec noted that Bellows Falls village proposed shifting its decision making to Australian ballot, and it was rejected. Last year, Bellows Falls village moved its annual meeting to June from May, and held a socially-distanced floor meeting in the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Candidates are already taking out petitions for the various positions that are open this March.
Pickup said that no legal public advertisements warning Town Meeting have been taken out.
The Select Board has not finalized its proposed budget, although it has worked on the budget off and on for several weeks. The board’s goal is a level-funded budget, or one that has no tax increase.
Decisions facing the board include how much to spend on paving, and whether to increase the development director’s position to fulltime. Putignano said he is in favor of increasing Gary Fox’s job to fulltime, even though the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees rebelled against paying a share of the increase.
Rockingham Highway Foreman Andy Howarth said that most of the money this coming season would be spent on roads in Saxtons River village.
Burbela said she is already working on preparing the 2020 Town Report. “I’m on it,” she told the board.
The town has been without an administrative assistant for about a year, despite advertisements. Burbela said cutting the position’s hours would likely make it more difficult to fill, and she said she and Pickup are working on how best to fill the position.