BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham residents will be asked at Town Meeting on whether to make the permanent switch to Australian ballot for voting on budget decisions.
But Rockingham resident Steve Crofter this week raised questions whether the town was following the proper procedure to make the switch to Australian ballot permanent, and in the process reject the tradition of a floor meeting and discussion.
His questions have prompted the town to seek clarification from both the town attorney and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He said combined with the language from Act 77, things had gotten “confusing.”
“I’ve asked the lawyers to clarify, based on Act 77,” he said.
Complicating everything, of course, is COVID-19. The Vermont Legislature last month approved Act 77, which give towns the temporary option to switch to the all-day Australian balloting, and also includes absentee balloting, rather than the in-person voting.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Thursday he had asked for advice from both the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, as well as the town’s attorney, Stephen Ankuda, to clarify the issue.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, on Friday declined to discuss the status of the issue, saying he was waiting for a review by Ankuda and Pickup.
Several years ago, townspeople voted to decide the Rockingham school budget by Australian ballot, but maintained the in-person discussion and vote on town issues, including the budget. And Bellows Falls village voters approved the switch in 2020.
There are two articles on the 2022 town warning that ask whether voters want to switch permanently to Australian ballot for voting not just on the town budget but also the Rockingham Free Public Library’s budget. Those changes would take effect in 2023.
Last year, all budgets were decided by Australian ballot, but under the emergency legislation adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic. That authority was repeated last month by the 2022 Legislature because of skyrocketing COVID-19 counts driven by the omicron variant.
Act 77, which Gov. Phil Scott recently signed, gives all Vermont towns the option of not holding in-person floor meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. The law specifies that it is not a permanent change.
Crofter told the Rockingham Select Board Wednesday night that he’s concerned what the town warning laid out regarding Australian balloting is illegal.
In a follow-up interview, Crofter said he just doesn’t want the town to make a mistake. He said his reading of the law is that such a decision to switch to Australian balloting has to be made during a floor meeting.
“You cannot vote to go to Australian balloting by Australian balloting,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure the warning for Town Meeting is correct,” he said, noting he was waiting to talk more to Pickup.
“We could use a lot more community building,” Crofter said, referring to the turnout at Rockingham’s floor meeting. Last year, the meeting was marred by problems with Zoom, and there was a very small in-person turnout of just over a dozen people.
Crofter said that because of the newness of Zoom in a town meeting format, very few people were called on for comment on the issues.
Rockingham is holding what it is calling an in-person “informational” meeting on Feb. 28, in the Lower Town Hall Theater, with a Zoom connection offered, as well. Voting on the Town Meeting warning, including the two Australian ballot questions, will be held March 1 at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street, next to the Rockingham Free Public Library.