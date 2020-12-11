BELLOWS FALLS — There’s house proud, and then there’s “house proud.”
Rockingham has been giving awards every year to the owners of restored homes and other buildings for close to 30 years, and in 2020 everything from a Victorian painted lady, to a 1950s split level modern home, to one of the oldest houses in the town won recognition.
The Rockingham Preservation Commission recently handed out five awards, and gave honorable mentions to four other properties.
Walter Wallace, the Rockingham Preservation Commission’s coordinator, said the awards have been given out since the early to mid 1990s, and he said they were created to recognize efforts to maintain and preserve the historic character of the buildings in the town, including homes and businesses.
Raymond and Virginia Massucco received one of this year’s awards from the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission for their restoration of the 1800 Franklin House, which is home to Raymond Massucco’s law office, Massucco & Stern.
The house, which sits at 90 Westminster Street and overlooks the Connecticut River, had a classic paint job over the summer, as well as extensive restoration work of new clapboards, rebuilt porches, and painted roofs.
Other houses that were honored included a 1950s house on Griswold Drive, a Victorian on South Street and a multi-family home on Rockingham Street, according to Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation officer.
The Massucco law office was the most visible, and Massucco, who has practiced law in his hometown for decades, is proud of the house and its restoration. “We kept expanding the project,” he said, stripping 85 percent of the clapboards, and replaced all the shutters. A little garage was also repaired and painted. New doors have been ordered and will be installed soon, he said.
He declined to say how much all the work cost, but he said that in addition to the classic, historical paint job, close to 85 percent of the clapboards were replaced on the house and its 1870 addition. The house has “15, 16, or 17 rooms,” he said.
There’s plenty of stories associated with the house, he said, including that the nearby “Red Light Hill” at the intersection of Westminster and Atkinson streets, got its name from a red light on the building, as it was a brothel in the late 1800s and early 1900s. There is also talk there are two bodies buried in the cellar, he said.
The Franklin House has been a law office only since 1986, when Massucco and his then-law partner Tony Kissell bought the house from its elderly owners, a pair of sisters, 89 and 93, who took in boarders as they got older. They finally sold the house that had been in their family since 1918 when they moved into a smaller home in the Morgan Field section of Bellows Falls, he said, but maintained a keen interest in the house.
Massucco said the law office did have a lot of “deferred maintenance,” and he said the last time the building had been painted was about 24 to 25 years ago. He said interior work had been done in the building since then.
There have been only three owners since 1836, he said. The original 1800 portion of the house is the north end, was expanded in 1890.
There’s even still a brass name plate with the name Franklin on the front door to the house, Massucco pointed out.
He said he relied on his daughters, who are both professional interior designers in Seattle, to chose the color scheme.
While in recent years Bellows Falls has become know for its Victorian “painted ladies,” Massucco said the Franklin House is colonial, not Victorian, and so he wanted a classic color scheme of “grey, cream and shiny black.”
His daughters suggested numbers for the classic color combination, and he chose black for the new shutters, a dark gray for the clapboards, and white for trim. He said he wanted “sophisticated serious” for the scheme. The paint, he said, was Benjamin Moore, and cost $85 a gallon.
He praised the painting and construction crews, led by Tim Eno and Steven Thomas, who did the work, saying they often worked weekends.
He said he was “out there daily” watching the work and posting updates on social media.
Wallace said any house or building that is more than 50 years old is eligible for the awards, and it must have been painted within the past five years. He said the Mid-Century Modern home on Griswold Drive fit that category.
Other winners are:
Susan F. Allen and Jill A. King, owners of 24 South Street, Bellows Falls. The home is a Queen Anne Victorian built in 1913.
Rebecca and Matthew Allen, owners of 116 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. The home is a Country Cottage built in 1880.
Charles and Tina Niedbala, owners of 52 Griswold Drive, Bellows Falls. The home is a Mid-century Modern built in 1958.
Raymond and Virginia Massucco, owners of 90 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. The commercial property of a classic 19th century design was built ca 1800 and expanded in 1890.
Robert McBride, owner of 95-99 Rockingham Street, Bellows Falls. A multi-family residential property originally built ca 1820 in a Cape Cod style with vernacular add-ons.
Those with properties receiving honorable mention by the Rockingham Historic Commission are: Jennifer Gurley of Rockingham Roasters, 3 Rockingham Street, Bellows Falls; The Wallace Family, 10 Grove Street, Saxtons River; John and Leslie Marston, Leslie’s, The Tavern at Rockingham; and Jayson and Marcie Dunbar, 19 South Street.