BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup has appointed a longtime town highway employee as the new director of the town’s recycling center.
Pickup told the Rockingham Select Board last week that Larry White of Rockingham is now in charge at the recycling center, and that changes are under consideration to make the center more efficient and cost effective.
White recently returned to working for the Rockingham highway crew after a brief retirement. He has worked for the town for nearly 40 years and, “unless it storms,” he said he will be at the center on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while spending the rest of his work week with the highway crew.
White said he had often substituted for the former director, Gary DeRosia, “when he would go deer hunting.” White has been back working for the town since Oct. 12.
“It’s a great place to work,” he said.
White said he’s always enjoyed working at the recycling center, which has cut back on some services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The main building, where there was an established free swap, has been closed since earlier this year because of the pandemic, White said.
It will likely resume once the virus is under control, he said, but might take a different form.
Both Pickup and White said the town is considering adding a third compactor to the recycling center — for cardboard.
The town could make money by pulling the cardboard out of the mixed recyclables stream, Pickup said, although more research is needed. White said the recycling center’s building would be needed to store the compacted bales of cardboard, to keep it dry.
White and Pickup both said that the town was cracking down on people who weren’t paying their fair share in disposing of trash. “We’re losing money,” White said.
Pickup said that at least one person was very upset by the request to have his load of trash weighed, rather than dispose of it on a flat fee.
Pickup said his goal is to make the recycling center pay its own way in the next two years. Currently, the town subsidizes the recycling center. The manager said he wants to make the center an “enterprise fund,” which means it would be “self-supporting” with users paying for the costs, and not require taxpayer support.
Pickup said he changed the locks to the recycling center to cut down on the number of keys — and access — to the center. He said the highway department, the fire department, and himself now have keys. And he said platforms next to the compactors have been built to make access easier.
The town also recently added a third day to the operation. The center is now open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Pickup said he wanted to increase the fees for disposal of demolition debris, which he called “ridiculously low.”
“We’ve been subsidizing it off the General Fund,” he said.
“Excellent,” said Board Chairman Gaetano Putignano. “Thank you,” he added.
White, in an interview at the center on Wednesday, said that Saturday remains the busiest day, but that traffic problems, which included traffic backed up on Route 5, are now resolved.
The most in-demand service among residents, White said, is getting rid of trash and cardboard. The center also offers construction and demolition debris disposal, metal recycling, brown goods, lawn debris and compostable food scraps.
He said there is no charge for metal recycling, or for electronic items such as televisions and computers, since the state pays for their disposal. There are additional fees for things such as furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and microwave ovens.
DeRosia, who was in charge of the center for 20 years, resigned in early August in a dispute with then-interim Town Manager Chuck Wise. A study committee, which didn’t include DeRosia’s participation, called for more efficiency at the largely volunteer-run center. DeRosia was paid $17,000 a year for the part-time job.
The Select Board has been concerned about the operation of the recycling center for months, and in particular believes that many people are not paying for the disposal of household trash as no one is checking tickets.
The current hours of the center are Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Users must have a valid trash sticker available at the Rockingham Town Office for free to Rockingham residents; others must pay a fee.