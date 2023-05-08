BELLOWS FALLS — Disappointed with the lack of participation and turnout at the 2023 town meeting, the Rockingham Select Board wants to survey residents online about the issue.
One suggestion made last week during the regular Select Board meeting was to move the annual meeting to Saturday, with board members reasoning that people would be more interested in coming out for something that wasn't at night. And more people are free on Saturdays, said Select Board member Rick Cowan.
An afternoon meeting seemed to have support among some members of the board, and providing child care was discussed. The board discussed having the meeting start anywhere from noon to 2 p.m. 'People need to have lunch," said Cowan.
Westminster puts on a community lunch as a fundraiser.
Rockingham currently holds its floor meeting on the Monday before Town Meeting voting on Tuesday. The town has maintained the importance of its floor meeting, as it rejected a move toward Australian balloting to decide the town budget. As it stands now, the town budget is decided during the floor meeting. School budgets are discussed on the floor meeting, but voted on during Australian balloting.
Several Vermont towns hold their floor meeting on the Saturday before Town Meeting voting, including neighboring Westminster.
Bellows Falls holds its annual village meeting in May, and it too has struggled to attract people to attend and vote.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said the decision had already been made to move the meeting back to the main theater in the Town Hall, which is the Bellows Falls Opera House.
The only thing that draws people to Town Meeting, said Golec, is a hot topic or controversy.
The meeting has been held in the downstairs theater for the past couple of years, ever since the COVID pandemic, and the turnout has been relatively low.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said the move downstairs was due to technical problems, as the town has adopted Zoom hybrid meetings, and getting sound of a broadcast quality was difficult. The last Town Meeting that was held in the Opera House was in 2020, about a week before the pandemic shutdown.
Pickup said whatever the survey says, the town needs to involve the school system, since a discussion of school issues is about half the Town Meeting agenda.
Select Board member Elijah Zimmer said the online survey should not just include questions, but space for general comments as well.
Cowan and Select Board member Bonnie North will work on the survey.