BELLOWS FALLS — A proposal to permanently add a dean of students to the administration at Bellows Falls Middle School was greeted with questions Monday night.
Questions and some outright opposition.
With Principal Susan Johnson on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, a temporary dean of students position had been added to the middle school to aid Henry Bailly, the assistant principal who is "overseeing the school," with some additional help.
But with Johnson's position and status still unresolved, the Rockingham board heard Monday night about a proposal to make the dean of students position permanent, at a cost of about $110,000, which covers salary and benefits.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said the temporary dean of students position was created and given a new title because Bailly is still the assistant principal.
She said the school board and the administration want to "get Henry some help," since he didn't have an assistant and Johnson's administrative assistant had also left when Johnson went on leave.
That position of an administrative assistant and confidential secretary has been filled with Jennifer Cravinho, who once held a similar position at Bellows Falls Union High School, Lambert said.
During the meeting, school directors had questions for Andrew Haas, the superintendent, with Director Christopher Kibbe, himself the retired Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent, saying he would want to see a job description before approving the permanent position. He said he was not opposed to the position.
The dean of students would work with students, who are having a hard time coping with the lost education time caused by the pandemic.
And Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said he was opposed to adding more administration to the 240-student school. The focus should be on teaching kids and improving test scores, he said, noting the middle school was lagging in that area. "The 240 students don't justify it," he said, noting the $110,000 cost.
He urged Haas and others to set expectations for both the students and staff and not to "use COVID as an excuse" for low test scores and other issues.
Lambert said after the meeting that the Johnson investigation was continuing. "It will get resolved," she said.
During the meeting, Finance Director James Vezina said that the Rockingham school budget as it stood now was up 6.7 percent, and he said most of the responsibility for the increase was due to higher health insurance costs, the cost of fuel oil, and the new contract for teachers and para-professionals.
Lambert said after the meeting that she expected the final figure would be less.