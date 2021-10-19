BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham School Board is requiring all staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and wear masks until the total school building population vaccination rate reaches 80 percent.
The agreement, reached with the Windham Northeast Education Association on Monday, outlines the concerns of the school board, and provides protection for the students in the three schools: Central Elementary, Bellows Falls Middle School, and Saxtons River Elementary, according to Priscilla Lambert, board chairwoman.
Under the memorandum, which is expected to be adopted by all the schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, those not vaccinated will be tested weekly and must wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking, during which time they must maintain six feet of social distancing.
“It provides a lot of protections for students,” Lambert said, “which is what the public would want us to do.”
The vote to adopt the memorandum of understanding was 3-1, with new School Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe opposed, according to Lambert. McAuliffe was recently appointed to the board. He has previously served on both the Rockingham and Bellows Falls Union High School boards, and currently serves as a Bellows Falls village trustee.
Voting in favor of the memorandum were Lambert and fellow board members Megan Applegate and Jason Benson. Lambert noted the board is still short a member following the resignation of Director Jason Terry.
Lambert said that the rate of vaccination of the staff (teachers and support staff) at the three schools is very high, with only one or two staff members not vaccinated. Under the MOU, those employees will be tested weekly and must wear a mask at all times.
She said 93.2 percent of all staff at the middle school are vaccinated; 97.37 percent at Central; and 92 percent at Saxtons River.
“That is probably just one or two people,” per school, said Lambert.
She said the rate of vaccination of the students at the Bellows Falls Middle School who are eligible for the vaccine is relatively low, but she said she didn’t know why.
According to her figures, 146 students at Bellows Falls Middle School are eligible for the vaccine, but only about 50 students are vaccinated. All students who are not vaccinated must wear masks.
She said that since school started in September, only one classroom — one of the Grade 4 classes at Central in Bellows Falls — had to revert to remote learning for a short period.
But she said there were scattered COVID-19 cases at the three schools, although she said there appeared to be no cases transmitted in the schools.
Teacher Kate Kane, who is head of negotiations on behalf of the teachers’ association, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Lambert said if teachers test positive and can’t work, the agreement gives them leave time.
McAuliffe couldn’t be reached for comment.