BELLOWS FALLS — Flush with a $2 million surplus left over from previous years’ budgets, the Rockingham School Board voted Wednesday night to use most of it to reduce taxes.
The board, after lengthy discussion, voted 3-0 to set aside $350,000 a year for the next four fiscal years, and then $200,000 the fifth year, to offset future taxes.
The board also voted to put the rest of the surplus of $315,000 into its capital reserve fund to be used for future school repair projects. The reserve fund is currently at $600,000.
An additional $100,000 will be set aside for future real estate purchases next to the schools that might become available in the future.
After the meeting, School Superintendent Andy Haas attributed the $2 million surplus to a variety of factors, including some reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the finance officer problems that continue to plague the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. He said the surplus, or “fund balance,” had accumulated over two years. He said last year no action was taken on the fiscal year 2019-20 surplus, so it rolled over to the next year.
He said the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended three and half months after the COVID pandemic shutdown started, ended with a $1,505,710 surplus. The school budget was about $10 million that year.
“I suspect that ESSER funds (federal COVID relief money) and COVID has a lot to do with the surplus,” Haas wrote in an email. “FY20 was the year we were in lockdown starting in March. There were some savings in special education during this time as services were different from what we were expecting,” he added. Haas at the time was in charge of special education for the supervisory union.
“I have not had the chance to devote a lot of time at this point to really unpack the reasons for the underspending,” he said.
Earlier in the week, the School Board had approved a $9.6 million school budget, which will result in a substantial decrease in Rockingham’s school taxes. The budget is $1.1 million lower than last year.
Per pupil costs have also dropped significantly, according to Haas, and Glenn Hankinson, a school district consultant.
Hankinson, a retired school business manager from North Country Supervisory Union in Newport, is helping Haas unravel the financial mess left behind by departing finance director Flora Pagan.
Per pupil spending is down 17.4 percent from last year, Hankinson said, to $17,657. The current school budget is $10.7 million. He said that school taxes would be down substantially, as well.
The board had approved the budget on Tuesday, but needed another meeting to finish the warning articles needed for voters to approve at Town Meeting.
Haas and Priscilla Lambert, the chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, had proposed using most of the surplus to pay down the school district’s long-term bonded indebtedness. Lambert said the school district paid $832,460 in 2021 toward the bonds.
But Director James McAuliffe and retired WNESU Superintendent of Schools Christopher Kibbe both urged the board not to go that route, noting that paying off a bond was much more complicated than paying off a regular mortgage ahead of schedule. McAuliffe wanted $400,000 per year toward reducing taxes.
McAuliffe said the bonds were sold by the Vermont Bond Bank as part of a larger loan, involving other municipalities. He warned that trying to pay off the bonded indebtedness could subject the school district to financial penalties.
Haas and Lambert said they didn’t know the full ramifications of paying off the bond notes, and hadn’t had time to do the research.
After hearing from Kibbe at length, Lambert and the third School Board member, Jason Benson, sided with McAuliffe and Kibbe, and agreed to put the money aside to lower taxes, with the money spread out over five years.
Kibbe retired from the WNESU in 2018. He is a longtime Rockingham resident.
“Chris Kibbe had offered his assistance in the past. He spoke up at the meeting to offer a ‘friendly’ suggestion regarding a proposal for spending the surplus. He does have a wealth of institutional knowledge that can be helpful to tap at times,” Haas added.
At one point during the meeting, Haas told Kibbe, “I feel I owe you a dinner.”
“Thanks, Andy, I appreciate what you’re doing,” Kibbe said.
Haas said the Central Elementary roof would cost about $225,000, and the Bellows Falls Middle School roof, $200,000. He cautioned those were “older quotes.”
On the debt issue, the school district is still paying off bonds for the extensive renovation of the Bellows Falls Middle School and the earlier bond that was used to renovate Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls and Saxtons River Elementary.
Despite those renovations, Haas said the schools needed attention: the middle school and Central Elementary both need new roofs, and other repairs.
The school’s finances are under scrutiny since Pagan had quit, after the school district’s auditors raised serious questions about her work.
Since then, Haas and others have been working to straighten out the books.
“I feel very confident with those numbers,” he told the board.