BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham school district could be looking at a surplus of $1.8 million, thanks in part to tuition payments that were never included in the budget by its former finance director.
Superintendent Andy Haas told the Rockingham School Board Monday night that the Rockingham finance office didn't record the payments from surrounding towns that send their students to Rockingham schools, primarily to Bellows Falls Middle School.
As a result, he said, there is an additional $874,000 in revenue that wasn't included in the current $10.7 million budget for the fiscal year that ends in June.
On top of the tuition payment, he said the preliminary figures showed the school district was running under budget, with a projected operating surplus of $924,000, leaving the district with a potential $1.8 million "fund balance" or surplus.
Haas said the school district's audit firm and financial consultants were still working through the financial mess left behind by former Finance Director Flora Pagan, who resigned under pressure in December after she was placed on paid leave when auditors found numerous serious mistakes in the district's bookkeeping.
School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe asked Haas if the RHR Smith auditors had released their final management letter for the fiscal year that ended in June 2021, but Haas said all he had was a draft.
Since Pagan's departure, no money has been discovered missing, but most meetings include a new disclosure of financial mistakes, almost all of them in the district's favor.
School Director William Morse, who was elected to the board earlier this month, questioned why the tuition issue wasn't discovered earlier.
Haas said the administration and finance office was focusing on getting out a proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and working out problems in the 2021 budget.
The mistake was made as the finance office and the school board were making the budget in November-December 2020, according to McAuliffe, who has been on the school board since November 2021.
McAuliffe said after the meeting that Morse had raised "a legitimate question" about why the school administration, which was then headed by former Superintendent Christopher Pratt, and the school board didn't discover the missing revenue from the budget. "It was an error on the part of the business manager," he said.
McAuliffe, who has said the school board's main role is to oversee the budget, said while the tuition payments from Athens, Grafton and Westminster are good to have, he said he has less confidence in the other financial projection, seeing how the school year isn't over.
"It could be $900,000, or $800,000 or $500,000. But it's clear, at the end of '22, there will be a surplus," he said.
Another mistake was uncovered, McAuliffe said, when $100,000 from a previous year's surplus funds had been earmarked in an earlier Town Meeting to be used to reduce taxes in the current year's budget. "That was forgotten," he said.
Haas said he hoped to have good news later this week in his quest to find a new finance director for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes Rockingham. He said he was in negotiations with someone who had "loads of experience in Vermont" as a business manager and he hoped to get a final decision by Wednesday's reorganizational meeting of the supervisory union.
The board adjourned into an executive session and after an hour returned and voted unanimously to endorse the new teachers' contract with the Windham Northeast Education Association. Details of the contract, which has been endorsed by the teachers' union, have not been released as the contract is being voted on by the five different school boards in the supervisory union: Rockingham, Bellows Falls Union High School, Rockingham, Grafton-Athens and Westminster.