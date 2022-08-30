BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham School Board hopes to use some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to renovate the kitchen at Central Elementary, put a new roof on the Bellows Falls Middle School and improve the air handling system at the middle school.
Superintendent Andy Haas told the Rockingham School Board on Monday evening that the district received preliminary approval from the state Agency of Education on some of those projects, and that the bidding process on the local level would begin soon.
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union received close to $20 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, including the initial $1.4 million that went toward helping the schools cope with the immediate issues with COVID-19.
The second round of funding was $6.1 million, and the third round was $13.1 million.
The funds are to be used to help counter the loss of learning and the reopening of schools, and improve students’ engagement, as well as improve the schools’ infrastructure.
The Central Elementary kitchen renovation is one of the biggest projects, at $219,000, and Haas said the district already has awarded a $46,000 contract for designing the new kitchen. Because the school district did not receive the required three bids on the project, the schools had to get a special waiver from the state to go forward, Haas said.
School Director Christopher Kibbe said the district’s ESSER fund projects, which would upgrade many infrastructure issues at the schools, were moving at a “glacial pace.”
Haas said that the reopening of schools has taken the focus away from getting the ESSER projects out to bid.
For instance, according to Haas’ information, a $25,000 pavilion at Central Elementary has been approved by state officials, but was put on hold.
And plans to do some renovations at the middle school have been discussed, but haven’t been submitted to the state for approval. The most expensive item under discussion would be $268,000 for a new roof at the middle school, which is also slated for a $100,000 cooling system.
Rockingham School Directors James “Jiggs” McAuliffe and Christopher Kibbe said they went on a recent tour of the three elementary school buildings — Central, the middle school and Saxtons River Elementary — and came away impressed with the condition of the buildings and their upkeep.
Kibbe, who is the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s retired superintendent, said the buildings seemed “full and well-utilized. That is my opinion.”
“The buildings are in good shape,” he said.
“I’m pleased with the condition of the buildings,” said McAuliffe, noting the buildings were “being monitored, really maintained.”
Even the bathrooms in the schools are in good shape, he said.
Kibbe said the condition of the buildings is an important signal to students that the School Board cares about them, and considers the condition of schools important.
Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert, who was also on the tour, said she wanted to go back when the students are there to see how the buildings were used.
One potential use of the ESSER funds, $5 million for a new building that would house the WNESU early education programs, as well as a superintendent’s office, is under discussion. Some WNESU school directors have questioned the need for a new building, saying there could be adequate space in the existing school buildings. The matter is being studied by the WNESU’s buildings and grounds committee.