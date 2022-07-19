BELLOWS FALLS — The new finance director for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union said Monday that the Rockingham school district might end up with a $2 million surplus.
James Vezina, who started in the position in May, gave the Rockingham School Board an update on the fiscal year that ended in June, and he said that Rockingham could end up with the large surplus. The current budget is about $10 million.
The Rockingham budget funds Central Elementary School, Saxtons River Elementary School and Bellows Falls Middle School. The Bellows Falls Union High School is funded separately.
“We’re getting close,” Vezina said, while cautioning that he may have not discovered everything.
Vezina, who took over a troubled finance department, said that things could change, but he handed out financial records that showed the Rockingham district had under-spent its budget and revenues had exceeded what was budgeted.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said she believed the $2 million figure would change when Vezina had all the district’s figures in for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
For instance, Vezina listed the $420,000 contingency fund that the school board included in the budget, which was earmarked to cover the expenses of settling the contract with both the teachers’ union and the support staff union, according to Lambert.
Another board member, James McAuliffe, interviewed after the meeting, said he doubted the full amount of the contingency fund would be needed to cover the expenses of the settled contracts.
The teachers’ contract was settled this spring, and on Monday night, the Rockingham board voted to approve the tentative settlement for the support staff. Details of the support staff contract have not been made public until all the school boards in the supervisory union vote to endorse the contract.
According to Lambert, two other school boards will vote on the support staff contract later this week.
McAuliffe said a big factor in the projected large surplus was a mistake made by the previous finance director last year to not include as revenue the tuition payments made to Rockingham for out-of-town students attending Bellows Falls Middle School. The tuition payments total about $700,000.
McAuliffe said he believed that the school board would end up with a $1 million surplus. “It’s not a bad position to be in,” he said.
Vezina advised the board to use the surplus to pay for long-term projects that it would ordinarily have to bond for, rather than return it to taxpayers. Bonding usually costs between three and four percent in interest, Vezina noted.
“We do have a list of projects,” McAuliffe noted.
Lambert said in the past the school board had returned portions of surpluses by using the funds to offset future tax increases. She said that way, residents had a level tax bill from year to year, rather than one that went down, and then jumped back up, which was described as “a roller coaster ride.”
Vezina said the biggest estimated surplus came at the Bellows Falls Middle School, at $416,000, while the smallest was at the Saxtons River Elementary School, which had a $38,000 surplus. Central Elementary had a surplus of $208,000.
But Vezina said he is still worried about “what don’t I know” in working through the district’s troubled finances. The former finance director Flora Pagan was suspended with pay and then quit last December after the school’s auditor raised many concerns about its finances. While no funds have been found missing, the auditors and Vezina have found many mistakes in bookkeeping and record keeping.
“Thank you Jim for the progress you’re making,” McAuliffe told Vezina, who came to the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union from the Hartford School District, after serving in many different school districts in New Hampshire and Vermont.
“I can’t get stuff done fast enough,” Vezina said.