BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham schools are coping with an increasing number of COVID cases this month among its young students, the Rockingham School Board learned Monday night.
All three elementary school principals reported increasing COVID-19 case counts, with interim Superintendent Andy Haas saying that parents need to be more cooperative with school nurses in tracking down coronavirus cases. He some parents have been abusive to the schools' nurses, as they check on close contacts of infected children.
"Nurses have to take the main brunt," Haas said. "We need families to cooperate. Nurses have been sworn at for just doing their jobs."
He said some families won't even participate in the Test to Stay program for their children, which keeps kids on site while they are checked for the global illness.
"This is a battle. We're all in it together," Haas said.
School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said the School Board needs to develop what he called a "partnership strategy."
"It's a no-win situation," he said of the current atmosphere.
"There's nothing easy about this," said Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert. "Kindness is what we need, from everyone."
State data from the Department of Health has labeled Rockingham as one of the state's hot spots for COVID cases, with a total of 503 cases in the town of 5,000 since COVID first hit the state in March 2020.
According to the most recent Vermont Agency of Education statistics, Bellows Falls Middle School and Bellows Falls Union High School have had 21 cases, with the middle school having nine active cases and the high school three.
At Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, there are five active cases and a total of 11 cases, and Saxtons River has one active case for a total of 14 cases. All data is through Dec. 15, and appeared to be out of date already.
According to Susan Johnson, principal at the middle school, her school had 27 or 28 cases since Dec. 1, and 32 students were out of school on quarantine. There are 234 students at the grades 5 through 8 school.
She said 70 to 75 students were tested Monday under the Test to Stay in school program.
Johnson said the school was "nowhere near" the 85 percent vaccination rate, which would trigger the state $15 per pupil incentive for student activities.
At Central, Principal Kerry Kennedy said her 153-student school had 11 cases last week.
At Saxtons River Elementary, Principal Laura Hazard said her school of 74 students have 16 cases so far in December. "We urge close contacts to stay home," she said.
"Rockingham is sticking out like a sore thumb," said McAuliffe. "The answer to this is to get vaccinated."
He said the School Board needs to come up with some guidelines that require students and staff to get vaccinated.
Haas called the situation "extremely challenging at both the middle school and Central Elementary. Saxtons River had its challenge last week."
A sleepover or a birthday party can trigger the outbreaks, he said, and "it spread among the kiddos."
"I am worried about coming back from Christmas," he said. Vaccination clinics are planned for the schools in early January, he noted.
And while the principals said immunization clinics were being held at the schools, they were still far below the state's goal of 85 percent immunized.