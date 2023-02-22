BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham school officials will ask the state Agency of Education to test Central Elementary School for Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) ahead of the two other, older schools in the town.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said Central was built in the 1950s, while both Bellows Falls Middle School (which is the former Bellows Falls High School) and Saxtons River Elementary School are older, and not likely to contain as many PCBs. He said he would ask the state to switch the high school with Central, in order to get the testing done sooner. Central is currently slated to be tested in 2025, as the state has established a timetable to test the air in all schools in the state.
Haas said that the Westminster Center School has already been tested but that the results won't be known until the summer. The tests focus on air quality. PCBs are known carcinogens.
The current big worry at the local schools is caulking, either in the windows and both inside and outside of the buildings.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said Tuesday, after the board's Monday evening meeting, that the biggest concern is the very strict standards for Pre-K classes, which are held at Central and Westminster Center.
She said the current Vermont standard for Pre-K is 30 nanograms per cubic meter, which she said is extremely low and much lower than the nationwide standard.
"I'm not sure we can meet that, they are so low," she said. "We've done a lot of corrections, renovations."
The PCB standard for school air quality rises to 60 nanograms per cubic meter up to Grade 6, and 100 nanograms for high school and adults, she said.
Lambert said it's all about assessing the risk level, and if the PCBs rise above certain standards, the rooms in the school can't be used. If they are lower, they can be used in a limited way, she said.
Lambert said that both the middle school and Saxtons River have undergone extensive renovations in recent years, and Central to a lesser degree.
But she said a big source of PCBs has already been removed from all the schools — the light ballasts. But problem areas remain in the form of window caulking, according to Rick Schuhmann, head of maintenance at the schools. PCBs can be found in exterior siding and roofing as well, she said.
Building materials containing PCBs were outlawed in 1980, she said.
School director James McAuliffe asked for the item to be discussed; the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union discussed the issue district-wide last week, and the PCBs issue has been of concern at the high school, which opened in 1971 after several years of construction — the period in which PCBs were often used in construction materials.
"I'd like to get ahead of it," he said.
School directors have been pushing the state for testing at the high school before they undertake several costly renovations, two of which are on the ballot next month at Town Meeting: $2 million for a rebuilt driveway to the school, and another $2 million toward replacing the roof at the school. School officials have said that money won't be spent until the PCB issue is resolved.
Haas said the issue of PCBs is on school superintendents' radar all over the state, and superintendents met with area legislators about the issue earlier this year. "It's at the forefront of our worries," he said.
The city of Burlington was forced to abandon its high school because of high PCB levels due to window caulking and glazing; it is in the process of building a new high school.