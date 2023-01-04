BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday approved its Town Meeting warning, which includes a proposed town budget that would increase property taxes by four cents, or a little over 3 percent.
The board approved a budget of $6,314,959, of which $4,883,261 would be funded via property taxes at a proposed tax rate of 1.1252 per $100 of assessed value. The town is using $250,000 of its fund balance, or surplus, to keep the tax increase lower, said Town Manager Scott Pickup. Last year, the town used $200,000 of its fund balance or surplus.
Close to 49 percent of the budget is highway spending, with 42 percent taken up by general spending, and 1 percent for the town’s cemeteries. The library spending represents 5 percent of all town spending.
Last year’s budget was $6,354,252, of which $5,279,889 was raised by taxes, with the tax rate at $1.1654.
After the board voted unanimously to approve the budget a second time, Chairman Peter Golec said: “We have a budget.”
“There are always choices to be made,” Pickup said, noting the budget includes new highway department equipment, as well as increases in paving. Those things, he said, reflect “an investment in the community.”
He said even with the addition of the $250,000 from the town’s fund balance, the town would still have the 20 percent of average spending in reserve, as recommended by the town’s audit firm.
The proposed budget would mean an average $80 a year increase for a $200,000 home, according to Golec and Pickup.
Town Meeting in 2023 is relatively late: Rockingham’s floor town meeting will be on Monday, March 6, at the Lower Theater in the Town Hall, with all-day Australian voting on Tuesday, March 7. The Monday night floor meeting will also be available via Zoom.
It will mark the first town meeting for recently appointed Town Moderator Paul Obuchowski, who is the Bellows Falls village moderator.
Obuchowski was appointed by the Select Board last month, following the unexpected death of L. Raymond Massucco, who had held the position for a few years.
Included in the $6.3 million budget is a special, one-time $103,000 appropriation which would be part of the town’s match of a special federal funding toward needed repairs to the historic Rockingham Meeting House. A recent evaluation said the 1787 building needs $1.3 million in mostly structural repairs, with the biggest project a new foundation under the building to stop it from shifting and causing more damage to the building’s plaster, windows and woodwork.
Another article includes the regular $22,000 appropriation toward the maintenance of the building, which was the town’s first town hall.
The town recently received a special earmark appropriation just before Christmas through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for $364,000.
Other articles are more routine to Rockingham voters. The trustees of the Rockingham Free Public Library have requested $379,250 in tax dollars to support a $435,249 budget.
One first-time request is $1,000 to support maintenance of the Bellows Falls Historical Society’s Bellows Falls Riverfront Park. Rockingham Select Board member Bonnie North had made the request.
And another first-time request is $6,000 to pay the Windham County Sheriff’s Department for limited patrols in the rural sections of Rockingham, including Bartonsville and Cambridgeport.
The budget also includes $93,978 requested by 17 Rockingham and Bellows Falls area social service agencies, with the largest request from the Visiting Nurse Association, which had requested $26,024, and the second largest Bellows Falls Senior Center, which requested $21,384. Last year, the 17 groups requested a slightly higher amount, $94,603.