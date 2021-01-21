BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board has decided to hold both a Zoom and in-person Town Meeting in March.
The board also approved the warning for the 2021 Town Meeting Tuesday night, adopting a proposed town budget of $6 million, which town officials said was level-funded over last year’s budget. Of the $6,021,089 town budget, $5,122,944 has to be raised locally.
As a result, town taxes are projected to see a small decline from the current tax year, according to the town’s finance director, Shannon Burbela. She said there had been a slight increase in the town’s grand list of taxable properties. The proposed tax rate is $1.0903, down 0.0087 of a cent.
The Select Board had directed Burbela and Town Manager Scott Pickup to level-fund the budget in order to keep taxes level during the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget includes a proposed transfer of $100,000 in a highway reserve fund to the paving budget.
While several positions had been eliminated from the Town Hall in the past year, the proposed budget includes expanding the town’s development director’s post to fulltime.
Pickup had praised the work of Gary Fox, the current development director, and said he had been key in the town’s efforts to secure funding from the state government on several grants.
One position remains vacant in the Town Hall, but that was because of attrition not elimination. The position of the manager’s administrative assistant has been vacant for more than a year.
Burbela said she had assumed many of the responsibilities of the former administrative assistant, including functioning as the town’s human resources director.
She told the board that she and Pickup were not planning on filling the position with a full-time person for the rest of the fiscal year, but had allocated about $12,000 in the next year’s budget.
Town Meeting will be held in the Bellows Falls Opera House on Monday night, March 1, with voting for candidates and all ballot items on Tuesday, March 2. There will also be an informational meeting on Feb. 18, also to be held in the Opera House, which is located in the Town Hall.
Included on the warning are two articles that would make Australian voting permanent — both for the town budget and the budget of the Rockingham Free Public Library.
Pickup said that if both articles pass, it would take effect permanently next year, since the Vermont Legislature recently passed legislation allowing towns to shift to Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If both articles pass, he said, it would take another townwide vote to return it to a floor vote, as has been the case for decades. The village of Bellows Falls last year shifted its budget voting to Australian balloting.
The warning also calls for the town to set aside $22,000 toward future repairs of the historic Rockingham Meeting House. Burbela said repairs completed in 2020 had depleted the Meeting House’s reserve account, which had been built up over several years toward the repair of the historic plaster in the town’s original town hall.
The library’s board of trustees, who are elected by the voters, had submitted two petitions, including asking that in the future its budget be decided by Australian ballot.
The proposed library budget of $428,286 would need $379,250 in local taxes.
In addition to those articles, a total of 17 Bellows Falls area social service agencies are seeking support totaling $92,103. The largest request comes from the Visiting Nurses, which has asked for $26,024; the second largest is the Rockingham Senior Center, which has requested $21,384.
After setting the budget and Town Meeting warning, the board approved the appointment of two residents, Annette Spaulding and Elijiah Zimmer, to the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission.