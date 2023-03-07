BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham voters overwhelmingly voted Monday night to stay with tradition, and rejected abandoning its floor meeting and moving all money articles to Australian balloting.
It was the only issue that prompted a physical vote; all other issues were decided by voice by the 120 people packed into the Lower Theater at the Rockingham Town Hall.
Earlier in the evening, voters had approved the $6.3 million town budget, as well as $435,000 to support the Rockingham Free Public Library, and a special article of $103,000 to support the renovation of the historic Rockingham Meeting House and $22,000 for the meeting house's capital reserve fund.
There were questions about the town's recycling center, and the town's paving schedule.
But the two issues that attracted the most attention was a proposal for the town to spend $6,000 for a very part-time contract with the Windham County Sheriff's Department for police patrol for sections of rural Rockingham, and the issue of moving decision-making to the voter's booth, as opposed to the floor of town meeting.
The vote to defeat the move toward Australian ballot was 69-39. The debate went back and forth. Some residents said Australian balloting gave more people the opportunity to weigh in on issues, while others said they learned from their neighbors during in-person discussions.
"I came here with the intension of voting against $6,000 (for the police contract)," said resident Steve Crofter. But, he said, the discussion changed his mind.
Rockingham resident Charlie Jarras said it was time the town had a serious conversation about a town-wide police force.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said Rockingham voters have always rejected the idea of a police department. Two villages in the town, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, have either a police department or contract with the sheriff's department.
The discussion and vote about the $6,000 for rural police protection was fierce at times, with residents of Bellows Falls village saying they were being taxed twice to pay for police protection.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said that the $6,000 was a very modest amount and would pay for roughly 100 hours a year of patrol, or about two hours a week.
The residents of Lower Bartonsville village were the movers behind the article, as they had complained about speeding through their close-set village, and the danger of just going for a walk.
Select Board member Susan Hammond, who lives in Lower Bartonsville, said the decision hadn't been made how the deputy sheriff would be used, but she noted it wasn't just Lower Bartonsville that had issues with speeding and drug crime.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee James McAuliffe objected to the $6,000 coming from all Rockingham residents, including those who live in Bellows Falls, since they already pay for a $1 million Bellows Falls police department. And he and others asked why the Rockingham board hadn't approached the Bellows Falls police about the special, limited patrol.
After a spirited discussion about the importance of public discussion before a vote, the meeting later adjourned to the school district meeting, where things are decided by Australian balloting, including the school budget. Only a handful of the 120 people at the town portion of the meeting stayed to discuss the $10.2 million school budget, along with several articles dealing with how to spend portions of various surpluses accumulated in recent years.
The voters approved setting up a $929,936 capital reserve fud for future improvements to the town's schools. The money will come from various fund balances or surpluses the school budget has accumulated. Voters were to decide the Rockingham school budget during Tuesday balloting.
Monday night's meeting in the Lower Theater was marked by a new moderator, Paul Obuchowski, who was appointed to replace the late Raymond Massucco, who died last September. Obuchowski praised Massucco for his commitment and dedication to his hometown and there was a moment of silence in Massucco's honor.