BELLOWS FALLS — The floods after this summer’s late July storm could have a big impact on next year’s town budget, if FEMA doesn’t come through with some cash.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday the town spent between $550,000 and $650,000 on repairs on town roads, bridges and culverts and it hopes to receive between $450,000 and $500,000 from the federal government.
Without the reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pickup said, there will be a big bump in the town’s highway budget.
Pickup said that the budget as proposed is only up $50,000, which would add one cent to the town tax rate, but he stressed that nothing has been finalized yet.
Pickup said he had hoped to sit down with the town’s FEMA representative before the end of the year to get a better idea of how much money FEMA would reimburse the town.
But he said that negotiating session has been pushed back to Jan. 5, the same day the Rockingham Select Board hopes to finalize its budget. Without knowing how much money FEMA will give the town, finalizing the budget is difficult, he said.
One wild card is exactly how much FEMA will give to the town toward the use of the town-owned vehicles and overtime of town employees toward the repair of the roads after the July 29 storm, when about 5 inches of rain hit many northern Windham County towns in a matter of hours, including Rockingham. The storm was largely unexpected.
The Laurel Avenue-Hyde Hill in Bellows Falls was particularly hard hit, as was Leach Road outside of Saxtons River. A new culvert had been recently installed on Hyde Hill, but it proved inadequate to handle the water flow and debris.
Leach Road received the most damage, and at one point Pickup described the damage as about $500,000. The narrow dirt road, which leads to a handful of homes and the Saxtons River Orchard, had been extensively rebuilt and its culverts replaced after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“We hope to finalize something with FEMA on January 5th,” he said.
The Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday night approved putting an article on the town warning for a special appropriation which would allocate $75,000 toward the purchase of the Bellows Falls train station. The town is applying for a $50,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, to help pay for the purchase of the station, which is owned by Green Mountain Railroad. The Bellows Falls Village Trustees earlier this month added their support of the project.
The train station is in need of substantial repairs, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, who is optimistic that funding for those repairs could come from the federal government. The train station hosts Amtrak’s The Vermonter, twice daily.