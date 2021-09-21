BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham School Board voted unanimously Monday night to require all teachers and staff be vaccinated, or be tested weekly.
On a 3-0 vote, the board gave the teachers and staff until Oct. 8 to have their first shot, or to present their vaccination cards to school administration. On an identical vote, the board voted to continue in-school masking until at least Oct. 4, following state guidelines.
Department of Health surveillance testing is available in each school every Thursday, according to Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert.
The school district had informally surveyed its staff, and some schools already have a high rate of vaccination.
At the Saxtons River Elementary School, for instance, all but two staffers are vaccinated, and those two people declined to answer the survey, according to Principal Laura Hazard.
But it’s a different case at the Bellows Falls Middle School, where Principal Susan Johnson said that just over 60 percent of the staff reported they were vaccinated. The survey gave staff four options on how to answer the question.
Lambert after the meeting said she felt that figure was not accurate, and that the rate of vaccination is much higher at the middle school. She said she thinks there was some kind of snafu in the survey.
But the school board — which is down to only three members — made it clear that the coronavirus is in the community and the school needs to act.
“It’s in our town; it’s here,” said Director Megan Applegate.
Director Jason Benson said it’s time for the school district to take a clear stand.
Applegate suggested moving the deadline to Oct. 8, from the suggested date of Oct. 1, to give the schools’ employees time to get vaccinated.
The schools’ nurses are working to get better information on how many people are vaccinated and are checking people’s vaccination cards, Lambert said.
Central Elementary School had a recent COVID-19 scare, and one classroom has had to go to remote learning because of a positive case. Lambert said the school nurses worked very hard to do contact tracing. At one point, Principal Kerry Kennedy said, she was in quarantine because of potential exposure.
Nurse Jen Burke urged the board to send a clear message that masks are here to stay for the elementary students, who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.
“I don’t see a lot is going to change,” Burke said.
The board is short two members due to the most recent resignation of Director Jason Terry, and this summer’s departure of Chairman George Smith.
Applegate said one person who was interested in serving on the board had to withdraw because of a personal situation. “We’re back to zero,” she said.