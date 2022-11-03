BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham has hired Buck Adams Trucking and Excavation to tear down two damaged or compromised houses.
The first house, at 9 Barker St., was severely damaged in a fire in July 2020. Fire investigators at the time called the blaze suspicious.
The second house, at 2128 Brockway Mills Road in rural Rockingham, is being demolished because it is unstable due to severe river bank erosion along the Williams River, which occurred during the July 2021 heavy rains.
The Rockingham Select Board accepted the two bids from Adams during its Tuesday meeting. Demolition won’t take place until winter.
The town agreed to spend $30,000 to tear down the Barker Street building, and $24,995 to demolish the building on Brockway Mills Road.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said two other companies bid, but both were higher than Adams. Crown Point Excavation was the high bidder, and the bid from Hodgkins & Sons was closer to Adams’ bids.
Pickup said the two projects were bid separately to make sure that the price on the federally-funded demolition at Brockway Mills was kept under control. FEMA is paying for the demolition of the building, which is in the flood plain, Pickup said.
The town is paying for the Barker Street demolition since the owner, Antonio Gancalves, didn’t have insurance against the fire. He eventually turned the building over to the town via a quit-claim deed, Pickup said. The town has already cleaned up asbestos from the old apartment building.
In addition to the bids on the two compromised buildings, the town agreed to sell a vacant lot at 10 Church Place to Faith Realty LLC, which owns the apartment building next door. The negotiated sale price was $12,000, he said.
As in the Barker Street case, the town ended up owning a fire-damaged building at 10 Church Place, paid for its clean up and demolition. On Tuesday, it sold the vacant lot. Pickup told the board that the neighboring owner, Faith Realty, plans on expanding its existing apartment house using the adjacent lot.
Pickup told the board that Faith Realty approached the town, and he said it didn’t make sense to advertise it since it was small, odd-shaped parcel and would need a zoning variance before anything could be built.
He said that Adams will take both houses down likely during the winter, when his workload is not so intense, and as a result the town got a better price.
Pickup said the Brockway Mills house is located at the top of a steep slope, and there is only about an acre involved.
He said neighbors had complained about the condition of the Barker Street apartment house, and he said the asbestos cleanup was a health concern.