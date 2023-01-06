ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham Town Meeting article will decide whether to approve spending $6,000 for law enforcement to patrol the rural parts of town.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson has agreed to the potential limited contract, which he told the Rockingham Select Board this week would amount to only two hours of coverage a week, or eight hours a month.
Anderson said his department's rate is $62 an hour, which covers an officer and cruiser, insurance and uniform. He suggested that a $10,000 contract might have more of an effect. Two hours a week, he pointed out, "It's not a significant amount."
"I don't think the amount will be very effective," he said.
Anderson said that his department is now fully staffed and could provide additional coverage if needed. He said his department, if the contract is approved, would only be a "supplemental" to coverage provided by Vermont State Police and would not cover emergency 911 calls from rural Rockingham residents.
Anderson said that since 2020, his department has seen an increase in what he called "aggressive driving." He said electronic speed signs, which are in various spots in the town and villages, do have an effect, but they can also have a reverse effect. Drivers also test the signs "to see how high can I get," he said.
The Rockingham board decided on the $6,000 figure as a place marker, according to Board Chairman Peter Golec.
It's an experiment to see if the presence of a sheriff's deputy and his cruiser could put a dent in speeding and other issues in some of the rural areas of town, in particular Lower Bartonsville.
Two villages in the town of Rockingham — Bellows Falls and Saxtons River — have their own police department or hire the sheriff's office, the case of Saxtons River. The $6,000 would be used to address speeding and other issues in outlying areas such as Bartonsville, Cambridgeport, Pleasant Valley Road and Parker Hill Road.
Anderson said the sheriff's deputies who do inmate transport from jail to courthouse and back, used to use many of Rockingham's back roads, and thus had a presence in those areas. But with many court hearings held remotely with video, transporting prisoners isn't done very often, he said, and as a result, the deputies aren't on the road as much.
Residents of Lower Bartonsville have been complaining regularly to the Select Board about speeders through the narrow road that cuts through the settlement, saying it's a short-cut to either Springfield or Interstate 91.
Select Board member Susan Hammond, a resident of Bartonsville, has helped voice their concerns. Hammond said if the $6,000 is approved by voters, she hopes that Anderson's department would "spread out" the hours, and not be a constant in the same location every week.
Anderson said his deputies already are patrolling in Rockingham through a federal highway safety grant. He said it is important that drivers realize "there is a consequence" for their bad behavior.
They need to be "held accountable for the speed they are driving."
On Tuesday night, another area of rural Rockingham was heard from, as Annette Spaulding, who lives on Parker Hill Road, said her neighborhood was being plagued with break-ins, and that one neighbor had returned home recently to find an intruder in their home.
"It's really getting scary," she said.
Anything to increase police presence would be good for Rockingham, Spaulding said.
Anderson said the Vermont State Police are spread very thin, and as a result were just "a rudimentary police force."
"Rural policing pretty much doesn't exist," he said.
Anderson, in a follow-up interview, said that rural policing is difficult, but he said the $6,000 contract proposed by Rockingham was the same size contract he had with much smaller towns, such as Grafton and Athens, whose populations are about 1,000.
There are about 5,000 residents in Rockingham, but more than half of those people live in Bellows Falls, with another estimated 400 in Saxtons River.
"I'm trying to temper expectations," he said. If Rockingham voters do approve the policing experiment, he doesn't want them to expect the level of policing that would come, for instance, with a $100,000 contract, "and that all problems will be solved."
He said his department provides police services for different towns all over Windham County, with the highest contract being $100,000 and the lowest $6,000.
Anderson is in the process of organizing a forum on rural policing in Windham County, with all towns interested in the issue being invited.