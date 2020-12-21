BELLOWS FALLS — The historic Rockingham Town Hall clock tower, which presides over the downtown Square in Bellows Falls, needs some illuminating help of its own.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Friday that the lighting of some of the four faces of the clock tower was fading and work would start in early January to make the town clock more visible.
“It’s not as bright as it should be,” he said. “The face of the clock has issues.”
Pickup said the 1926 clock tower has a unique lighting system, but that at least one side of the clock tower is not very well illuminated currently.
He said the town is investigating all options, but it appears it might cost up to $20,000 to fix. He stressed that the mechanics of the clock work just fine, including the clock chimes.
He said that inside the clock tower, the chimes are very loud, and that Zoning Administrator Chuck Wise, who crawled up in the tower to do some investigation, rued being in the tower at the wrong time, and that it took a couple of days before the ringing stopped in his head.
Pickup said he was working closely with the town’s historic preservation coordinator Walter Wallace on the best route to take with the historic clock tower.
He said if it turns out that the faces have to be taken off to be repaired, the work would be postponed until the spring.
“It’s an important piece of the downtown historic district,” he said, noting the building is approaching its 100th anniversary.
He said some of the glass clock faces are cracked and pieces are missing, but the town hopes to fix that without replacing the faces itself. He said the lighting system includes one wall that is painted white, and light is reflected off that.
The clock tower and the rest of the Rockingham Town Hall was built in 1926 and replaced an earlier building which burned in 1925.
It was designed by a Hanover, N.H., architect who was also responsible for many of the landmark buildings on the Dartmouth College campus — Baker Library, the Tuck Business School and the Thayer School of Engineering, along with several residential halls, according Wallace.
He said Jens Frederick Larson, of the Larson and Wells architectural firm, was the lead architect for Dartmouth from 1919 to 1947, and he also designed the Rockingham Town Hall.
Pickup briefed the Rockingham Select Board last week about the clock tower work. He is also addressing roof problems at the Town Hall. The building has a flat, membrane-type roof and he said the roof drains were the cause of the problems and need attention as well.
The National Register of Historic Places described the Town Hall as a combination of architectural styles: “The three-story, flat-roofed brick building possesses a scale somewhat larger than the surrounding three-story commercial blocks and its monumental two-stage tower soars twice that height to give the Town Hall a clearly dominant position on the Square. The architects of the building ... created an unusual eclectic design that incorporates elements especially of the Gothic, Romanesque, and Georgian Revival styles,” it states.
“The smaller-scaled upper stage (of the Town Hall) displays the circular faces of the town clock and is surmounted by a crenellated parapet; a large arrow weathervane stands atop the tower on a curvilinear iron base,” the description concludes.
Wallace said he was doing more research into the clock tower and the round faces of the town clock.
“I am still researching to see who made the clockworks and clock faces. Short-term we are working on upgrading the lighting. Long-term – think a 2026 centenary celebration – we are early in developing a conservation and preservation plan,” he said.