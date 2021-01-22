BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Town Hall, which is fast approaching its 100th anniversary, is in need of some attention.
Town Manager Scott Pickup this week outlined several problem areas that ranged in cost from about $120,000 to $12,000, from replacing the roof’s main membrane to fixing the building’s iconic clock tower to improving the lighting and heating in the little theater in the basement of the 1926 building.
The top priority is fixing problems with the roof, Pickup said, but in a discussion with the board no consensus was reached about how much work to do. Pickup said he would get updated estimates on the roof work.
Pickup said the town had an old estimate of about $120,000 to replace the membrane, and fix some of the drainage problems, as well as establishing walking paths on the membrane.
He said a smaller roofing job of about $13,500 could be done sooner.
Select Board Chairman Gaetano Putignano said regular maintenance needed to be done to avoid leaks, and he said he had been up on the roof after the recent storm and the scuppers (drains) were filled with leaves and debris.
If the water can’t drain away, said Putignano, who is a contractor, “it finds somewhere to go.”
Putignano noted the town had spent about $70,000 on an engineering report several years ago about the Town Hall roof; the report outlined a $700,000 project that would have redone the roof entirely, including adding six inches of insulation and changing the slope of the roof.
Pickup said he had included $45,000 in the 2021-22 proposed town budget for various projects at the Town Hall. He said some brick repointing on the clock tower also needs to be done.
He said they were “not huge items” but they do need attention.
The $45,000 “buys us time,” he said.
Putignano said that the Town Hall clock tower appears to be getting dimmer, and he asked Pickup if something had broken.
The town is in the process of repairing the clock tower to make it more visible, but Putigano said there was definitely a big decline in the visibility of the clock tower just in the past couple of days.
“Did something get knocked over?” Putignano asked.
Now, he said, none of the faces of the clock tower were illuminated enough so that they were visible.
“We’ll go up there,” Pickup promised.
Pickup said he hadn’t been up in the clock tower yet, so he couldn’t say what had happened.
Earlier this month, Pickup had said that plans were underway to replace the lighting set up in the clock tower, and planned on replacing the current fluorescent lights with LED, energy-efficient lights.
He said the clock tower’s four glass faces were cracked and broken in place, and he said he hoped they could be fixed without them being removed. If they need to be removed, the cost would likely be prohibitive, he said.
He said the town was going to try and do some “bonding” repairs to the broken pieces, to avoid what he estimated would be “substantial money.”
While the board was talking about the building, Select Board member Stefan Golec complained that the heating in the Lower Theater, where the board meets, didn’t seem to be adequate.
“It’s cold here, in this room,” he said.
Pickup said the Town Hall’s heating system was having “three or four” problems.