BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board approved a town tax rate that includes a tax decrease needed to support town services in the coming year.
However, the decrease — just about two cents — will likely be offset by an eight-cent increase in the school tax rate, according to Town Manager Scott Pickup.
Pickup told the board Wednesday night that the state Agency of Education had finally released individual towns’ school tax rates, and Rockingham’s was up 8.4 cents.
Christopher Pratt, superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said Friday that the 8.4 cent increase actually resulted in a 4.5 percent increase in Rockingham school taxes over the current tax rate, and he said much of the increase was not a result of the state’s education spending formula. Voters approved a $10.7 million school budget in March.
Pratt said the majority of increase was due to factors beyond the school board’s control — the common level of appraisal, a key component of the state’s way it calculates school taxes, statewide.
He said of the 8.5 cent increase, only 3.7 cents was directly attributable to the local budget passed at Town Meeting.
“The remainder of that 8.4 cent increase, 4.7 cents, is due to the CLA (common level of appraisal) dropping from 97.88% for FY21 to 95.55% for FY22,” Pratt wrote in an email.
“The school district has no control whatsoever over the CLA. The CLA is determined by the state and is based on the ratio of the town’s listed property values to the state’s equalized value averaged over three years,” he explained. “The state’s equalized value is based on sales of properties in the last three years versus their listed values.”
Pratt said the school rate is increasing from $1.8093 to $1.8463.
On the town side of things, the Select Board approved a town rate of $1.0887, which is two cents less than last year’s rate of $1.109, according to Select Board Chairman Peter Golec.
Golec and Pickup said the tax rate includes the special appropriation for the Rockingham Meeting House capital fund, as well as the social service agencies, and the Rockingham Free Public Library, as well as the town budget.
The town tax rate supports $6,020,000 in total spending, of which $5,144,944 has to be raised by taxes.
