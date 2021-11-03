BELLOWS FALLS — A plan that would split the village of Saxtons River out of the Rockingham House legislative district has been roundly denounced by Rockingham and Saxtons River officials.
The Vermont Reapportionment Board recently approved a statewide single-member district plan that would slice the village out of the new Rockingham district and add it to the Westminster-Brookline district.
Reapportionment is done every 10 years, immediately after the U.S. Census, and legislative boundaries shift following population. This year, each Vermont House member is supposed to represent 4,287 residents, with a 10 percent margin of flexibility, according to Rockingham Board of Civil Authority Chairman Paul Obuchowski. The push toward single-member districts is following the one person-one vote ideal.
Members of the Rockingham Board of Civil Authority, meeting on the subject last week, said that Rockingham likes being with other Rockingham residents — period. On Monday night, the Saxtons River Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join with the rest of Rockingham to oppose the plan.
Village Trustee Gordon Korstange summed up the feeling of the board: “If we were part of Westminster, it would be a different thing,” he said, adding it “bugs me ... and I don’t quite understand the thinking behind it.”
At the Rockingham BCA meeting, Obuchowski said removing the 600 residents of Saxtons River from the rest of Rockingham for a new House district isn’t in anyone’s best interest, and would work against the community and the sense of community. At the same time, Obuchowski noted, the Westminster-Saxtons River district would include the tiny town of Brookline, which doesn’t even share a border with Rockingham.
At one point during the Rockingham meeting, Saxtons River Village President Amy Howlett called the plan “ridiculous.”
The two Windham-3 House representatives who currently represent Rockingham, as well as Grafton and Windham — Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D, and Rep. Leslie Goldman, D — both gave the new plan little chance of being approved in the long run.
“I’m not crazy about either of them,” said Partridge.
Goldman said an alternative plan would depart from the one-member legislative district and create a new, two-member district that would include all of Rockingham, all of Westminster and Brookline.
Rockingham is one of the first towns in Windham County to weigh in on the proposed single-member changes from two-member districts. In Windham County, there are only two, two-member districts (Windham 4 is the other) with the vast majority already being single-member districts.
Both of the legislators said the plan would land in the House Government Operations Committee, and then go to the full House for approval.
Goldman said the single-member district plan, which has been under discussion for several years, passed on a 4-3 vote by the state Reapportionment Board.
Partridge, a longtime member of the Vermont House, said that under the plan Windham would be switched over to a Chester-Grafton district, which doesn’t make any sense when you talk about schools.
“Our kids go down to Townshend,” she said.
Goldman said that several other Vermont towns face the same problem as Rockingham under the controversial plan. “Norwich would be split in half,” she said.
The Rockingham BCA will send its comments to the Reapportionment Board before it finalizes its plan.