BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham is the largest town in the Bellows Falls Union High School district, so it has the most school directors.
But filling those positions is going to be done in a variety of ways this Town Meeting: one candidate on the election ballot, a couple of potential write-in candidates, and eventually, an appointment to fill a third vacancy.
Three of the five Rockingham directors on the union high school board put their fellow directors on notice they wouldn’t be seeking another three-year term: Directors Deborah Wright and Brenda Farkas both were letting their terms expire and Director Margo Ghia was resigning early, to let someone run for the remainder of her term.
Still on the board from Rockingham are Director Priscilla Lambert and Jason Terry.
But Ghia’s letter of resignation never got to Rockingham Town Clerk Kathleen Neathawk, so her position was not put on the ballot. Her position will ultimately be filled by appointment by the board itself, but after Town Meeting.
Michael Stack is the one traditional candidate. He is running for one of the vacant positions on the board, and he is running unopposed and is assured of election.
“I am looking for ways to give back to the community that gave me so much,” said Stack, who moved back to Rockingham after more than 30 years in the financial services industry, primarily in Boston.
He said he was “looking for a way to give the young people of this community a better future, which will help them and their families and our community at large.”
Stack was elected last year as one of the town’s three listers, and he has also been involved in a new non-profit, Bellows Falls Trades.
“Last year I was elected as a lister for the town of Rockingham for a three year term. This role is providing me insight into the idiosyncrasies of the state’s taxation and income distribution methodologies. Importantly it is making me acutely aware of the burden property and school taxes place on our community. Vermont ranks fourth in the nation according to Wallethub.com on overall tax burden.
“In 2021 I founded a nonprofit called Bellows Falls Trades; we are partnered with the BFUHS administration/guidance and support their ‘work-based’ education initiative. I will continue to look for ways to advance the work based and financial literacy efforts at the high school,” he said.
“We all have biases; however, I believe political and social agendas have no place on the school board,” he said.
Two candidates are mounting write-in campaigns: Farkas, who initially said she was stepping down, and newcomer Robert Weltz.
Farkas didn’t return messages this past week, but Neahawk and others said she was running a write-in campaign.
Weltz, who moved backed to his hometown of Bellows Falls last year, is running as a write-in candidate for an open three-year seat.
Weltz, who grew up in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School and the University of Vermont, has spent much of the past 23 years working in education in Georgia and North Carolina, most recently as an athletic director at a private school.
He is currently doing some consulting work as he works on his doctorate in educational leadership at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington.
“Bellows Falls helped mold me and provided a foundation for me,” he said, adding that he grew up with a basketball in his hands. He also played tennis.
Weltz does not have a child in the local schools, as his son is already in college.
He said he has been watching the BFUHS board meetings and is still learning how the board operates.
He said he believes the role of the school board is to “see the big picture,” while letting the administration and faculty “handle the day to day management” of the school.
Weltz said he wants to give back to the community (his mother still lives here) that helped him so much.
He said he has been doing a lot of “word of mouth” campaigning, but would be in front of the polls on Tuesday at the Masonic Temple, where Rockingham residents vote.