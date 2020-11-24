BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham School Board voted on a 3-1 margin to have the school go on remote learning for a week after the upcoming holiday breaks, in an effort to head off any potential infection from people who traveled over the holidays.
Chairman George Smith did not cast a vote Monday evening but he indicated he supports taking the remote-learning break. Directors voting in favor of the remote learning were Megan Applegate, Jason Terry and Jason Benson. Voting against the move was Director Priscilla Lambert, who favored going remote after Thanksgiving but deciding later whether or not to take a remote Christmas break.
The vote came after a lengthy debate, and with more than 120 people — many of them school employees — watching via Zoom video conferencing.
The vote by Rockingham aligns it with the other schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which voted last Friday to adopt the recommendation to switch to remote learning from the union’s school nurses, as well as Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
The board heard from several parents who urged the board to keep students in school, particularly the younger classes.
“This is going to set kids behind,” said parent Rena Morin of Bellows Falls, who said she has three children, all with special needs. Children need the socialization that school provides, she said, and they get depressed without that.
“I have no capabilities of teaching three young kids,” she said.
But other parents said it is obvious to them that many people are not following the guidelines of Gov. Phil Scott and continue to travel out of state. Chad Illingworth said he saw many people from Bellows Falls in Keene, N.H., where he now lives, while his children attend Bellows Falls Middle School.
“There are many people going out to dinner, out shopping. I urge you, it’s only one week,” he said.
Whitney Patterson, a school nurse at Bellows Falls Union High School, said the nurses are trying to be “pro-active” and keep the spread of the virus to a minimum in the community.
Applegate, who was appointed to the board last month and has children at Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls, said parents need to be able to plan for the remote learning, and she urged the board to adopt remote learning after both holidays.
Applegate warned that if school directors aren’t more sensitive to the needs of parents, they might face an exodus of qualified and experienced teachers next year.
Terry, who incurred the wrath of some teachers and nurses for a letter he sent to them over the weekend, said he is confused and torn by the conflicting medical advice the school board is getting — from the state officials and the local nurses.
“Why are the nurses going against fellow experts who work at the state?” he asked. “Why is it kids can go to tech, four days a week?” he said, referring to high school students who go to the River Valley Technical Center in Springfield. “Kids are safer in school.”
Terry, who ended up voting for both weeks of fully remote learning after the holiday breaks, said the school district needs to plan better, since it knew the coronavirus was anticipated to be worse in the winter.
But Lambert, a retired BFUHS teacher, said she is concerned about the lack of in-person teaching for the younger students in particular, and she said “it could be very, very different when we get to January.”
“I understand the fear that is out there,” she said.
Jack Bryar of Grafton, the chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School Board, which oversees the schools of Westminster as well as Athens-Grafton, said he has lined up expert medical advice from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to give the supervisory union independent medical advice in the future.
Bryar, who last Friday voted twice to adopt the remote schedule for both the elementary schools as well as BFUHS, said he is in favor of “granting the fire break over Thanksgiving.” And he urged people to have “an open mind over Christmas.”
Vermont is in the middle of a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, with Scott and Dr. Mark Levine, the health commissioner, urging people to stay home and not gather in groups over Thanksgiving. But both have urged schools to remain open, rather than switch to remote learning.
