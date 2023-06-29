WESTMINSTER — There are two vacancies on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board — one due to the resignation of longtime chairwoman Molly Banik of Westminster, and the other because of a procedural error involving the appointment of Rockingham member Brenda Farkas back in March.
The vacancies, by law, because a union school district is involved, are filled by the individual town's school boards, and not the BFUHS board itself.
Westminster is already set to interview two potential candidates next week for its vacancy, said BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry. Two residents, Jamie Storrow and Mary Lou Smith, have expressed an interest in the position, Terry said.
The Rockingham vacancy is more complicated, as it appears that state statute was not followed when current board member Farkas was appointed. At Town Meeting, there were three Rockingham vacancies on the board, but only one formal candidate, Michael Stack, who was elected.
BFUHS Director Rob Weltz ran a write-in campaign and was elected as well, but the third position was not filled.
Farkas, who chose not to run for reelection to her old seat during March Town Meeting, was appointed in late March, after Town Meeting, to a vacancy, by the BFUHS board itself. By law, the vacancy should have been filled by the Rockingham School Board.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said Thursday that the next regular Rockingham board meeting is July 17. She said the entire board would be making the decision about the BFUHS vacancy.
Lambert, who also has a seat on the BFUHS board, had raised the issue of the legality of Farkas' appointment during that board's Monday night meeting, and unsuccessfully tried to challenge Terry's decision to leave Farkas on the board.
During the Monday night meeting, Lambert said she doubted that Farkas would ultimately lose her seat, but that the board needs to do the right thing and follow the law.
"It's very important for the school board to follow the law," she said Thursday. "The school board should be following the law."
State law was changed in 2019, and makes a distinction between "union" school districts and "unified" school districts. The high school board is a union district.
"It's something the Rockingham board has to discuss," Lambert said of the appointment to the BFUHS board.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas refused to say whether Farkas was still a member of the BFUHS board, and Farkas did not respond to a message seeking comment.
"It seems to be more of a procedural piece, but I do not have that answer," Haas wrote in an email.
The only "unified" school district in the supervisory union is Grafton-Athens elementary, which was created under Act 46.
The Westminster School Board is meeting July 6 to interview its two candidates.