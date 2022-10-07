ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman received what was described as superficial burns Thursday morning when a camp stove she was attaching to a small gas canister exploded.
Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsburg said Friday the woman, who lives at 138 Alden Road, was transported to Springfield Hospital to be treated for her burns, which he described as "superficial."
The chief said when the woman returned from being treated at the hospital and had been home for about an hour there was smoke in the house, and the fire department again responded.
He said that a fire had been smoldering in the kitchen ceiling since the original incident, which occurred at around 6:30 a.m. The department was called back at around 2 p.m.
Kingsbury said the woman was attaching the canister to a two-burner cook stove, which he said was similar to a Coleman camp stove. He said the explosion happened inside the family's kitchen.