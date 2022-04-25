BELLOWS FALLS — The landmark clock tower in the Rockingham Town Hall hasn't been working properly for months, and getting replacement parts is being slowed by the supply-chain problems plaguing many businesses, Town Manager Scott Pickup said last Tuesday.
While the four-sided clock has been out of commission, Rockingham Select Board members also said last Tuesday they heard complaints from townspeople about the different colors of the face of the clock.
The clock face, which is lit by new LED lights that were installed last year thanks to a grant, can now take on special colors for special events. But Select Board member Elijah Zimmer and other members said many people aren't happy with the practice.
"They don't like the colors," said Zimmer.
"It's not historic," added Chairman Peter Golec.
"Only on special occasions?" Zimmer suggested.
"They light up The Empire State Building, and that's a historic building," said Pickup.
The clock has been stuck on a light blue color for several months, Zimmer said in a follow-up interview Wednesday.
While Zimmer said he was firmly committed to the computer-controlled colors still being used, he said the town needs a policy and protocol for when the clock face charges color and for how long.
Most notable was when the Bellows Falls Union High School sports teams won statewide championships this fall, and the clock tower turned purple, the school's primary color.
But the clock has also been red, blue, and green, Zimmer said.
"There are various opinions and it's good to have a policy on how and when it turns a color and for how long," said Zimmer.
He said the computer system that controls the lighting can have 2,000 different colors. "It's infinitely adjustable," he said. Initially, not all the software was installed, and white wasn't one of the available colors.
"It took a couple of months to get white," he said. "I'm sure the colors will be remaining."
Golec said Wednesday he is not a big fan of the different colors because they obscure the clock itself and people say they have trouble telling time.
He said the Town Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places, and the downtown itself is historic, and he wondered whether the unusual colors would follow historic guidelines.
Zimmer said he is committed to making sure the special colors remained in some form, and he said the Select Board would take up the issue at its next meeting.
As for the clock itself, Pickup said cold weather had knocked out a motor in the clock tower this winter, and when the new motor was installed, other problems emerged. The town is now waiting for two parts to repair the clock.