BELLOWS FALLS — Charles Wise, who has been Rockingham zoning administrator for the past seven years, is leaving the town for a similar position in the town of Springfield.
Wise's last day on the job will be Friday and he will start his job in Springfield next week.
Town Manager Scott Pickup announced his departure Tuesday night; Wise had given his formal notice last week although Pickup said he was aware that Wise had applied for the Springfield job and was a finalist. The Springfield Select Board approved his hiring last Monday.
Wise, a resident of Walpole, N.H., was interim town manager during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of town government shut down and made some unpopular decisions in laying off some longtime staff to streamline municipal government.
Wise won praise for his tenure from Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright, who worked closely with Wise as chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission.
Wright said she and Wise worked closely for the past four-plus years on re-writing the town plan, and she said there still is work to be done on the final document. She said they were supposed to tackle rewriting the town's zoning next.
"I hope he does a lot of work before he leaves on Friday," she joked Wednesday morning.
Wise was also the town's health officer and at one point, was training to become a part-time police officer in the Bellows Falls Village Police Department.
Pickup said many people don't realize all the different things Wise does behind the scene in town government, and he said in addition to the zoning and enforcement issues, he was invaluable in technology matters as well.
"Chuck is one of those guys who does a lot behind the scenes," said Pickup, who said the Springfield job was "a good opportunity" for Wise.
"He left the position better than what he found it," he said, "that's all you can ask of anyone."
"He wants to low-key it," said Pickup, who said Wise had been invaluable in his two years plus as manager. Wise didn't return a message seeking comment.
The Rockingham Select Board, acting on the recommendation of Pickup, appointed Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox to be the town's interim zoning administrator until a new person can be hired.
Fox said he had talked to other towns, particularly Hartford, and that they combine the positions and they work well together.
But what to do about the town health officer was another discussion, with Pickup suggesting that Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, the current assistant health officer, could fill in an on interim basis. Pickup said he was leaning toward a permanent separation of the zoning administrator and the health officer/code enforcement officer, as the town and village ramp up efforts to improve housing in the town.
He said the town would be advertising for a part-time health officer, in addition to the permanent replacement zoning administrator. He said Fox should be able, with administrative help, to handle his busy office and the zoning duties "in the interim."
"It's going to be a little bit of a stretch," he acknowledged.