BELLOWS FALLS --- The town of Rockingham sustained close to $1 million in damage to its roads, bridges and culverts during last week's surprise storm, which delivered about five inches of rain in a matter of hours.
Town Manager Scott Pickup told the Select Board Thursday night that damages continued to be tallied.
He said while the town is working closely with the state on estimating and reporting damage, he said he would likely have to tap into town funds to pay the contractors who have been helping the town recover, before financial aid would be available from either the state or federal government.
The state is preparing a federal request for disaster aid, and Gov. Phil Scott toured Windham and Bennington county towns on Monday, viewing some of the damage. Earlier in the week, state officials said the storm did about $4.6 million in damage, but said the figure would likely increase.
The state is tallying the damage in the Windham and Bennington county towns that were hit hard by the July 29 storm. The storm hit Manchester hard, and towns in middle to northern Windham County, but did little or no damage in Windsor County, state officials said.
Pickup said that Leach Road, which is located off Route 121 outside of Saxtons River, was hit the hardest and that repairs done after Tropical Storm Irene 10 years ago hadn't been adequate to handle the intense rainfall.
He said the dirt road, which serves the Saxtons River Orchard as well as several private homes, had essentially been completely washed out.
Other hard-hit areas included the Laurel Avenue-Hyde Hill neighborhood in Bellows Falls, where a recently rebuilt culvert, which was designed to solve the perennial flooding problem, proven inadequate. It was blocked by flood debris, sending several feet of water into the neighborhood, leaving behind lots of mud.
Pickup praised the work of the town and village crews, as well as the private contractors who quickly responded to the emergency in the village and town. He also had praise for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which helped by providing trucks to haul gravel to repair the roads.
Pickup said about 10 roads were heavily damaged by the storm. "Leach Road was completely impassible," he said, adding that Leach Road alone would need about $500,000 worth of work.
He said the damage was "approaching" $1 million "just for Rockingham."
"It was a fairly expensive storm," he said, "for a storm that was not predicted."
Select Board member Rick Cowan questioned whether the town could replace culverts with larger ones, and still be eligible for federal aid. Pickup said there was a process for doing that, but the larger repairs had to be approved.
Pickup said that "almost all" of the culverts replaced on Leach Road after Irene had failed last week.
"They were just washed out," he said.
Pickup praised the private contractors who stepped up and helped the town crew, and worked independently without any supervision. He also said some townspeople just pitched in. "People were not waiting," he said, for a crew to show up.
And the Agency of Transportation, Pickup said, who can sometimes be difficult to work with, "were just tremendous."