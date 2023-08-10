BRATTLEBORO — It will likely be close to a year before Cara Rodrigues stands trial for the murder of her friend, Emmy Bascom of Guilford, in part due to a high number of serious murder cases in the state, and Windham County in particular.
Rodrigues, now 32, formerly of Wardsboro, has pleaded not guilty to the second degree murder of Bascom, 42, the mother of four children, whose body was found on a logging road in Wardsboro on Aug. 8, 2022. She had more than 100 knife wounds.
Rodrigues' court-appointed defense attorney, Dan Sedon, told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes Thursday that he had been swamped with a heavy caseload, and hadn't been able to work on Rodrigues' case all summer. He said the state has been "very prompt" in exchanging documents in the case.
Sedon said that the state's network of defense attorneys for serious crimes has been inundated with serious felony cases in recent months, something he found agreement with from both Hayes and Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver.
Shriver said that Windham County has the highest pending murder case load in her memory, with four active cases pending in court and three additional homicides still under investigation.
Sedon said he was involved in a serious trial in Burlington for most of the month of October, and he said after that case was concluded, he could turn his attention to Rodrigues' case and resume pre-trial preparations, including depositions.
Sedon said his law office is getting an additional attorney in September, which would help tremendously with the work load, he said.
"I've never seen caseloads like this," Sedon said.
"It's disturbing," the judge said, "to say the least."
Hayes said she wasn't surprised with Sedon's time constraints, and she said that in her 20 years on the bench she had never seen so many murder cases in Windham County.
Most of them, she pointed out, dealt with illegal drugs, either trafficking or usage.
In the Rodrigues case, Brattleboro police had revived her using Narcan about 18 hours before she was arrested for Bascom's death. Bascom was with Rodrigues when she overdosed, court records stated.
Rodrigues attended the hearing virtually, and said little or nothing during the hearing.
Sedon said he would come up with a tentative schedule for the pre-trial work that needed to be done, and that Shriver and he would submit it to Hayes for approval.
Shriver said "outstanding number of homicides" in the state and Windham County, and she said that Sedon "has been working diligently."
He said he wanted to set May 2024 as a target date for Rodrigues' trial to set a goal for himself and he thanked Hayes for her understanding.
Those criminal cases pending include:
Rodrigues, who is facing second degree murder charges for the death of Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford, in Wardsboro, Aug. 8, 2022.
Jozsef Piri, 51, of Naples, Fla., charged with the second degree murder of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, in Rockingham, in November 2019. Piri, who was a doctor in Connecticut at the time of the shooting, allegedly shot Fonseca-Rivera in what prosecutors describe as a road-rage incident on Route 103 in Rockingham.
Nicholas Baker, 35, of Brattleboro, is charged with the second-degree murder of Michael Ledbetter, 31, of Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 19, 2022, at the Great River Terrace housing development in Brattleboro. Baker has claimed self defense, and he is also charged with drug possession.
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, is charged with the first degree murder of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, of Westminster West, in Brattleboro on April 3 at Morningside Shelter. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a state psychiatric facility, as she has been found to have a "major mental illness."
Those homicides still under investigation include the recent death of Timothy P. Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, whose body was found in the woods last week near the Harris Hill ski jump. Family members said Barbour had been struggling with addiction issues.
The death of Claudia Voight, 73, of Windham, who died Feb. 20 at her home, was recently ruled a homicide, after months of police withholding the true nature of her death.
And Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., was shot to death inside an apartment in Brattleboro in April, in what was described as a "targeted" shooting, and it was widely viewed as drug related.