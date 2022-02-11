PUTNEY — It’s been both an incredibly short four months since an arsonist set fire to Rod’s Mobil in Putney, and also the longest four months in a family’s life.
Rod’s Mobil, the iconic service station on the edge of Putney village, will reopen on Monday, Valentine’s Day, after a nothing-short-of-astonishing sprint to rebuild the business.
Julie Winchester, one of the co-owners of the business, said Thursday that rebuilding is by no means complete, and she said it will likely be summer before the service station is back to full strength.
Winchester said three bays — staffed with their technician-mechanics — will be open for business on Monday, just over four months since the early morning Oct. 9 fire. She said the service station performed its first oil change on Thursday as a run-through. People can now call the station and make appointments, she said.
Because things are still under construction and in a state of flux, customers will not be allowed inside the building, she said, because of uneven floors and other construction issues.
The fire has inspired an outpouring of community support for the business and family. Rod’s Mobil was established by Greg Winchester’s father, Rod, who now lives in Brattleboro. The business is now run by Greg and Julie Winchester and their children. So far, a total of $50,000 has been donated or raised at community events in support of the family and their effort to rebuild.
The business has been coming back by bits: It was able to reopen its gas pumps about two months ago.
Julie Winchester and her daughter, Lyndsey Ravenna, have been keeping the public informed via social media on almost a daily basis.
She said Monday’s opening is a psychic goal and victory and a big step forward.
INVESTIGATION
Meanwhile, the Vermont State Police detective investigating the arson said he has hit a dead end and has exhausted all leads, and he made a plea to the public to come forward with tips.
Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Matt Hill said he hopes the news about Rod’s reopening will prompt people who might know something about the fire to come forward.
“I’m very sure it was deliberately set. We’ve ruled out accidental and natural causes,” he said.
Hill said Thursday that he had chased down all the leads the police received after the fire, as well as information gleaned from a variety of surveillance cameras, both at Rod’s and at surrounding businesses. “The leads have pretty much run out,” he said. “Right now we’re at a dead end.”
While many assume that two area teenagers, one 17 and one 15, who were arrested in November and charged with another arson fire in Putney were responsible for Rod’s, Hill said there is no evidence linking the pair to the fire at Rod’s. In fact, he said, one of the teenagers has an alibi. “I can’t tie them to it. There is nothing that puts them there,” he said.
Police were able to put together a case against the teenagers for the Oct. 2 Shag Bark Hill arson, in which a vacant mobile home, a boat and a vehicle owned by a Connecticut woman were set on fire because the teens had filmed themselves doing it and posted it online, Hill said.
Someone saw the video of the Shag Bark fire and called state police, he said.
Since the teenagers are juveniles, there is no public information about the status of their cases.
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Barely four months have passed since an arson fire closed Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., on Oct. 9, 2021. On Feb. 14, 2022, the three-bay repair garage will open its doors to work on customer vehicles again. Not all the work is fully done, but this is one major phase in the rebuilding process of returning back to normal.
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Greg Winchester, manager of Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., stands in the new three-bay garage that will reopen its doors to the public for the first time on Feb. 14, 2022, since an arson fire destroyed the business on Oct. 9, 2021.
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Caleb McComb, a mechanic for Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., works on one of the service vehicles as they prepare to reopen the repair shop on Feb. 14, 2022, after an arson fire closed the garage on Oct. 9, 2021.
Greg Winchester, manager of Rod's Towing & Repairs, in Putney, Vt., stands in the new three-bay garage that will reopen its doors to the public for the first time on Feb. 14, 2022, since an arson fire destroyed the business on Oct. 9, 2021.
Usually, in arson cases that have gone cold for lack of information, people can be afraid of the suspect, or they feel they don’t want to get involved. But Hill said as time passes, people will realize the impact of the fire and the pain it created.
People can call the Vermont Arson Tip Line, which is funded by the state’s insurance companies, and if the information proves valuable and leads to an arrest, there is a potential for a $5,000 reward, Hill said.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Julie Winchester said the community’s support has been wonderful for her family, as they struggle to get over the fire and rebuild.
The family was under-insured, she said, putting the under-insured loss well in excess of $500,000, with the fire causing $1 million in damage. Dealing with the insurance company has been “a complete nightmare,” she said. “I have to fight for everything.”
Complicating things are the recent upgrades and replacements the family had made before the fire, including new computers and a new fire suppression system for the gas pumps.
But on the other side of things, she said, is the community support and people donating their time to help. The family is planning a thank-you cookout this spring for the community.
The garage will eventually return to a full five bays, she said, and the front counter and waiting area will return.
“It’s definitely a work in progress,” she said.
Winchester said that while the family would love to see someone charged with the arson, the family’s focus has to be elsewhere. Being positive is the only way they can get through this, she said.
“Yes, I want an arrest made. I want the person to be held accountable,” she said. “This has been really, really hard.”
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips may also be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.