PUTNEY -- It's only been 57 days since an arsonist set fire to Rod's Mobil in Putney, all but destroying an iconic business that had served the Putney community for decades.
But the business -- Rod's Towing and Repairs -- is building itself back: on Monday, it reopened its fuel pumps for the first time since the Oct. 9 fire, and the Winchester family says it will have three mechanics' bays open on Jan. 3.
Julie Miller Winchester, wife of co-owner Greg Winchester, said Tuesday that it was a major milestone to get the pumps back up and a sign to the community they were coming back.
One woman who was pumping gas, Kathryn Einig of Guilford, said she could have made it to Brattleboro but she stopped in Putney to get fuel. "I want to support them because they've been through a lot," she said. "It feels really good."
Nick Noce of Westminster West said he likewise wanted to support a local business. "It's great. We love our little community. We like to patronize our locals," he said.
Winchester said the fire didn't affect the pumps and their canopy directly, but getting electricity restored had helped. She thanked Dompier Electric for a tremendous effort to get things back.
Winchester said she and her husband have been floored by the love and support from the community since the fire. Vermont State Police said the fire was suspicious in nature, and while it was one of a series of suspicious fires, police have only arrested a pair of underage teenagers and charged them with a mobile home fire which occurred about a week earlier.
Winchester said the police have been in regular contact with her husband, but so far she said the case is still under investigation.
She said the family has been working hard -- along with their construction crew -- to get the business back open. Greg Winchester's father -- the namesake Rod -- and his wife established the business the same year Greg Winchester was born, 54 years ago.
Generations of Putney area residents have always taken their cars and trucks to be fixed at Rod's, Julie Winchester said. Most of the garage's revenue came from the mechanics. "There's not much money in pumping gas," she said. She said she had to lay off 11 of the company's 14 employees because of the fire.
Rod's Towing has remained in business all along, she said, even though the fire destroyed one of its wreckers.
Rod's has a special niche in the fuel business: it sells ethanol-free gasoline, which is better for small engines.
Julie Winchester said that she and Greg have been able to replace a lot of the equipment needed to reopen the garage from a business going out of business in Manchester, N.H. She said they are also checking out another business in Jacksonville for possible used equipment.
She said the family has been operating the business as best they can via cell phone, and Wednesday marks another milestone: the establishment of a landline phone service and internet.
The local community has raised about $18,000 through benefit dinner and barbeque for the Winchesters, and there's a local Givebutter fund raising account as well, https://givebutter.com/MfIMsn.
Winchester said that people can also leave donations at the People's United Bank in Putney as well.
"It's been a rollercoaster," she said, noting that she and her husband boost each other up over the rough days. Thankfully, she said, they don't seem to have bad days on the same days.
But Winchester was upbeat, despite the many challenges.
"So many beautiful things have happened to us, as a result of the fire," she said.
